Destiny 2 Lost Sector today (August 21 to 22): Modifiers, rewards, enemies, and more 

Destiny 2 Lost Sectors are mini-Dungeon scattered across different corners of an open world. These can be found hidden in a random location on any planet and identified by their unique icon that looks like two lowercase letters 'n,' alongside a dot in the middle. Each Lost Sector must be completed in a standard difficulty first, allowing players to experience higher difficulties in the same Lost Sector for triumphs and world drop rewards.

Note that Lost Sectors do not give out Exotic armor pieces anymore, ever since the launch of The Final Shape expansion. However, there is a chance to still get an Exotic Engram upon completing solo. This article lists the featured Lost Sector with the daily reset, alongside the associated modifiers, enemies, rewards, and more.

What is the Lost Sector today in Destiny 2?: All modifiers, enemies, and rewards explained (August 21 to 22)

Bunker E15 is the featured Lost Sector on the August 21 weekly reset, and will be active until the reset on August 22, the next day. To find a featured Lost Sector, open your Destinations tab and look for the Lost Sector icon beside a planet.

For example, let us take the Thrilladrome Lost Sector. Hence, the icon should be available on the Neptune planet. This applies to every planet in the tab.

Featured Lost Sector icon beside a planet in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To easily navigate to the Lost Sector entrance upon landing, open your map and mark the featured Lost Sector. The game will mark the entrance on your screen, and you can follow accordingly. There are two difficulty options for each Lost Sector, including Expert and Master. The former recommends having a 2020 power level, while the latter a power level of 2030.

Destiny 2 Marked Lost Sector entrance (Image via Bungie)

For Bunker E15, spawn on the Eventide Ruins waypoint on Europa, fall down the ledge, and turn around to find an entrance inside the building.

An entrance that leads inside the building (Image via Bungie)

Once inside, head straight and you will find the entrance alongside the Lost Sector banner.

Bunker E15 Lost Sector (Image via Bungie)

Typically, you can mark the Lost Sector on your map, and then follow the marker to the entrance of the Lost Sector.

Here's a list of important modifiers for both the difficulties of Thrilladrome:

Expert: Locked Loadouts, Extra shields, Overload Champions, Barrier Champions, Void Threat, Shocker, Void Surge, Arc Surge, Overcharged Special Grenade Launcher

Locked Loadouts, Extra shields, Overload Champions, Barrier Champions, Void Threat, Shocker, Void Surge, Arc Surge, Overcharged Special Grenade Launcher Master: Everything in Expert with adding extra Champion enemies, alongside disabled radar.

Regarding rewards, Expert difficulty has uncommon drops on Enhancement Cores, alongside Legendary World drop weapons in solo mode. Exotic Engram drops while solo is rare in Expert. For Master, both Legendary weapon and Exotic Engram in solo mode are common drops, with Enhancement Cores being uncommon.

Exotic Class Items are constant regarding the Lost Sector active for the day.

Legendary weapons from Veles Labyrinth include the Parabellum Submachine Gun, Combined Action Hand Cannon, Last Foray Sniper Rifle, and Old Sterling Auto Rifle.

Destiny 2 Lost Sector calendar from August 20 to 27:

Here is a list of all upcoming featured Destiny 2 Lost Sector from August 20 to 27:

August 20: Perdition

August 21: Bunker E15

August 22: Concealed Void

August 23: The Conflux

August 24: Thrilladrome

August 25: Hydroponics Delta

August 26: Veles Labyrinth

August 27: Exodus Garden 2A

This article will be updated daily with the modifier and rewards associated with the featured Lost Sector of the day.

