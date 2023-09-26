Destiny 2 Pre Astyanax IV god rolls, drop locations, and more

Although Pre Astyanax IV might be a fancy name for a Destiny 2 Bow, it is one of the most powerful entries in the Nightfall pool this season. The weapon type has always been a niche in the game's community. Some players tend to main the weapon in every activity, while others do not touch it at all.

Pre Astyanax IV, being another Bow added to the Collections, doesn't have anything new to add to a player's inventory. Like many Bows, it can fill the role of an add-clearing machine or just be an option for sustained DPS on elites and Bosses. There is also an option to tie in Champion mods with Bows, as Season 22 provides an Anti Barrier Champion perk with the weapon type.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Pre Astyanax IV Solar Bow from Nightfall.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to get Destiny 2 Pre Astyanax IV Bow

Pre Astyanax IV is the new Nightfall weapon added to the Destiny 2 activity pool with Season of the Witch. Hence, completing the mission tied to the reward will drop either a standard or an Adept version. To be more precise, players looking to get the Bow can start farming the Heist Battleground Mars starting from September 26, 2023.

Heist Battleground Mars (Image via Destiny 2)

Completing a normal version of the mission will drop a standard Pre Astyanax, while finishing a Grandmaster version will drop Adept. Completing each run with the Platinum tier is important for a guaranteed drop.

Once either version of the weapon gets unlocked in Collections, players are free to gather Ciphers and Engrams to acquire their desired perk by focusing. Pre Astyanax IV is a Precision Framed Solar Bow, capable of clearing trash and elite mobs and dealing with Guardians in PvP.

Destiny 2 Pre Astyanax IV PvP god roll

Pre Astyanax IV (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for the Pre Astyanax IV Bow in PvP:

Polymer String for increased Accuracy and Accuracy.

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft for more Accuracy.

Archer's Tempo for reduced draw time after a precision hit.

Successful warm-up for reduced draw speed after final blows.

Opening Shot or Explosive Head are great alternatives in the fourth column, alongside Perpetual Motion or Rangefinder in the third column.

Destiny 2 Pre Astyanax IV PvE god roll

Pre Astyanax IV PvE god roll (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for the Pre Astyanax IV Bow in PvE:

Elastic String for faster draw time.

Helical Fletching for Accuracy and Stability.

Archer's Tempo for increased draw time after precision hit.

Precision Instrument for increased damage upon dealing sustained precision hit.

Incandescent is recommended in the fourth column for mob-clearing load-outs, alongside Shoot to Loot for a decent utility perk.