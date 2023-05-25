Destiny 2 Rapacious Appetite god rolls, how to get, and more 

The Rapacious Appetite Submachine Gun is the newest seasonal weapon in Destiny 2 Season 21. This Aggressive Framed gear piece fires at 750, making it one of the most powerful archetypes in the current meta. Similar to other weapons from the same archetype, it can be used within both PvP and PvE. The following article lists the best perks of this new SMG and how to quickly obtain it from Season of the Deep.

While it does share a lot of similar stats with other strong Aggressive Framed weapons, the only downside here is the Stability. However, a few perks can balance this weapon out with range, damage, and all sorts of stats.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perks to have on Rapacious Appetite for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage and how to obtain

Rapacious Appetite with basic stats (Image via Destiny 2)

While Rapacious Appetite may look like a PvP weapon with its archetype and element, it does have its uses in PvE as well. From damaging elite enemies to clearing adds in quick succession, the new Taken-infused SMG can do it all with the correct perks. However, players might have to sacrifice a few stats while looking for the best perk combinations.

For example, the Rapacious Appetite lacks a lot in the Stability department, making it tougher for everyone to control its recoil against opposing Guardians. This can easily lead players to look for perks such as Ricochet Rounds and Perpetual Motion, instead of High Caliber and Fourth Time's the Charm.

To obtain the weapon, gamers can either grind the current seasonal activities, Salvage and Deep Dive, or unlock the seasonal weapon by completing the "Deep weapons focusing" challenge. The objective can be tracked from the seasonal challenge, provided in the image below.

Deep weapon focusing (Image via Destiny 2)

Once done, focusing on the Rapacious Appetite Submachine Gun will require four Deep Engrams and 3,000 Glimmer.

2) PvP god roll

Best PvP perks (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks on the Rapacious Appetite for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

Perpetual Motion for increased Handling, Stability, and Reload Speed while in motion.

Target Lock for increased damage based on the amount of time the weapon is being fired on a target.

Offhand Strike is a viable replacement for Perpetual Motion, as the former grants Stability, Accuracy, and Range upon final blows.

3) PvE god roll

Best PvE perks (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks on the Rapacious Appetite for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

Flared Magwell for reload speed and Stability.

Envious Assassin for overflow of the magazine upon kills with other weapons.

Frenzy for increased damage and Reload Speed after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Headstone is another perk that can be used in place of Frenzy, while Fourth Time's the Charm and Target Lock make for a decent combination for sustained DPS.

Poll : 0 votes