Destiny 2 Risen Emblem: Redemption code, guide, and more

In Destiny 2, you can flaunt your fashion to other Guardians in many ways. One such way is having a unique calling card named Emblem. Since these items are customizable, you can collect them to personalize your in-game appearance. You can collect these fashion items in many ways, such as completing a particular triumph or donating money to a partnered charity event. However, some free ones are also available, which Bungie gives to the community on special occasions. The Risen Emblem is one such Destiny 2 Emblem you can get your hands on this season.

This article will showcase the process of acquiring the Lunar New Year celebration Emblem. Alongside, we will also discuss the process of acquiring emblem codes in general.

Risen Emblem redemption code in Destiny 2

The redemption code for the Risen Lunar New Year Emblem is as follows:

9FY-KDD-PRT.

Earlier, this Emblem was exclusively available as part of the Chinese New Year Creative Incentives on the Bilibili website, which required Guardians to go through a lengthy process to obtain it. However, later, Bungie made it available for all players via an easy redemption process.

Alongside the Emblem, Bungie also introduced lots of Lunar New Year-themed items in the Eververse, which include:

Ghost

Ship

Sparrow

Ornament for the Two-Tailed Fox

Furthermore, Guardians can also get bright dust in Destiny 2 during the event as a part of the Lunar New Year celebration.

Risen Emblem redemption guide in Destiny 2

Now that you have the code to redeem the Risen Emblem in Destiny 2, let's learn how to get it in your account. The steps to receive this exclusive item in your account are as follows:

First, go to Bungie's official website.

Select the appropriate platform and enter your credentials to connect to your account.

Once you're logged in, go to your profile and select Redeem Codes.

Enter the redemption code in the empty box on the website.

Click on the redeem button. If successful, the screen will show that you've redeemed the code.

Although the following steps will redeem the Emblem in your Destiny 2 account, it will not be available to equip on your characters. To equip the Emblem and start flaunting it to other Guardians in the game, you need to follow some additional steps.

Here's what you need to do:

Once you start the game, open your inventory.

Search for the Collections tab.

Select the Flair option.

Head to the General tab and look for the "Risen" emblem.

Press and hold the interaction button while hovering over the Emblem to acquire it in your character's inventory.

After acquiring the Emblem on your character inventory, go to the appearance screen and equip it to show it to other Guardians.

That covers all you need to know about the Risen emblem.