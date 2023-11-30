Destiny 2 Scatter Signal: God rolls, drop locations, and more

Scatter Signal is the new Strand Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2. It joins two more existing Fusion Rifles in the game with the same elements. Scatter Signal is a Rapid Fire Framed weapon, having a short Charge Time for players looking to inflict high bursts of damage in little time. It is also a seasonal weapon, meaning that it can be crafted in due time with enhanced perks.

This article lists everything related to the Scatter Signal Strand Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2, from its usage to the best perks available. Note that this weapon has been outperforming its peers in the Kinetic section, making its presence known across the sandbox.

How to get Scatter Signal and use it in Destiny 2

Scatter Signal can drop randomly from The Coil or Riven's Lair activity in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish. However, it can also be crafted by collecting five Deepsight copies.

As mentioned earlier, Scatter Signal is a Strand Fusion Rifle, similar to Nox Perennial IV and Pressurized Precision, both being non-craftable and wielding high Charge Time.

Scatter Signal Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Since Scatter Signal is a Rapid Fire Framed weapon, it takes less time to fire, therefore accumulating higher DPS. With the perk pool available on the weapon, Scatter Signal performs better than its two other competitions, forming a great addition to the arsenal of Strand builds.

Note that Scatter Signal's low Charge Time allows players to strongly consider the weapon for PvP, as the wide range of perks has options for that as well.

Scatter Signal PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Scatter Signal PvP god roll (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

The following perks should be used on Scatter Signal for PvE:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and recoil control on the weapon.

Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size.

Overflow for increased ammunition upon picking up special and heavy ammo bricks.

Controlled Burst for increased damage and reduced Charge Time after shooting every bolt on an enemy.

The aforementioned perk combinations are for a boss and elite DPS builds. Hatchling or Adagio are good perks for a more add-clearing approach.

Scatter Signal PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Scatter Signal PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks should be used on Scatter Signal for PvP:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Particle Repeater for more Stability of the weapon.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Reload Speed, and Handling while in motion.

Kickstart for bonus damage and reduced Charge Time upon sliding after sprinting for a short duration.

Surplus and Perpetual Motion are eventually the same perks, so choosing one over the other won't make much of a difference on the weapon. However, Adagio (for 30% increased damage for seven seconds after a kill) might make a world of difference.