Destiny 2 Supercluster god rolls, drop locations, and more

Supercluster is the newest Precision Slug Shotgun in Destiny 2, joining the ranks of Heritage, Gunnora's Axe, First In Last Out, and much more. However, Supercluster is the first Strand Slug Shotgun in the game, allowing players to form an interesting gameplay loop with various Fragments and perks.

This article will list everything related to the new Strand Shotgun, including its drop locations, best perks for game modes, and more. Note that Precision Slug Shotguns were buffed with the 7.2.5 patch, reducing their Airborne Effectiveness penalties.

How to get Supercluster Shotgun and use it in Destiny 2

The Supercluster is a seasonal Shotgun available for focusing and crafting. You can also run seasonal activities such as The Coil and Riven's Lair for a chance to get the weapon.

For focusing and crafting, you can head to the Riven vendor via the HELM, and look for it inside the Wish Engram Decoding section. However, it is recommended that you unlock the focusing by completing the "Wishful Weapon Focusing" seasonal challenge under the Seasonal Bonuses tab.

Once done, you will be free to focus on Wish and Undying weapons in exchange for four Engram and 3000 Glimmer.

As mentioned, Precision Slug Shotguns got a minor buff in PvP with Hotfix 7.2.5. The basic rule of Slug Shotguns usually requires the wielder to aim for the enemy's head, as the archetype can easily one-shot anyone from a fair distance. With the AE penalties reduced, the wielder can be more aggressive with it.

Regarding PvP, Precision Slug Shotguns are great against bosses and elite DPS enemies, as long as the entity is within the range of damage fall-off. The approximate damage fall-off range of Precision Slug Shotguns is between 8 to 10 meters.

Hence, bosses such as Taniks Abomination, Champions, Nightmare of Caiatl, Locus of Wailing Grief, Templar, and anything that isn't hovering in the sky can fall victim to this archetype.

Supercluster PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended for Supercluster Strand Shotgun for PvP:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Slideshot for reloading and boosting the weapon's Range upon sliding.

Fragile Focus for increased Range until the wielder's shields are destroyed.

Threat Detector is a great perk to have in the third column, alongside Vorpal Weapon to shut down any Guardian's super.

Supercluster PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended for the Supercluster Strand Shotgun for Destiny 2 PvE:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Lead from Gold for special ammo replenishment upon picking up Heavy ammo.

Vorpal Weapon for 15% increased damage on bosses.

Cascade Point is also a great option to have instead of Vorpal Weapon. For add-clearing (additional enemies), Threadling or Surrounded can work alongside Reconstruction and Threat Detector.