All Starcat locations guide for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Familiar Felines triumph

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has taken players back to the Dreaming City, where everyone must aid the Queen for one final wish. However, things haven't gone as smoothly as planned for the Queensguard, as the wish granter wants a hefty sum of eggs in return. Hence, players must return to the home of the Awoken to complete objectives and gather secrets essential to the seasonal seals.

One such secret comes from familiar feline visitors in the Queen's domains, known as Starcats. Fourteen cats can be found throughout the season, with very few arriving weekly.

Week 1 of Season of the Wish has brought two Starcats into the game, one at the entrance of Blind Well and the other in one of the tilesets of Riven's Lair mission.

Where to find all Starcats in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Week 1

Here is a summarized list of the Starcat locations in Season of the Wish. It is recommended to complete the seasonal weekly quest step once before venturing out.

The first Starcat can be found right at the door of the Blind Well's entrance.

The second Starcat can be found in one of Riven's Lair encounters, specifically in the Garden of Plenty after the "Polysemy" objective.

After you have placed offerings for both the Starcats, the progression toward the "Familiar Felines" triumph under the Wishbearer seal should be 2 out of 14.

1) Starcat location #1

To find the first Starcat, open the Dreaming City map and load into a Blind Well instance. It is best to assist players in an ongoing run of the activity. Once done, look towards the colossal entrance door on one side of the central well. The image below should provide a more precise idea.

The entrance door with the first Starcat in Week 1 of Destiny 2 Season 23 (Image via Bungie)

Approach the cat and place your offering as asked. You will be rewarded with 100 Riven's Reputation EXP for the season and a random Dreaming City weapon.

Starcat location near the Blind Well in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Starcat will disappear after you obtain the rewards.

2) Starcat location #2

Finding the second Starcat for Week 1 in Season 23 can be tricky, as it is locked behind a random encounter of Riven's Lair mission. To start, initiate the mission "Riven Lair" from the HELM map and look for the "Polysemy" objective at the start.

The whole mission is randomized with different enemies and maps, so keep resetting until you find Polysemy.

Keep progressing until you reach the final portal of the objective, "Escape through the Portal," which leads you to an open space, as shown below. The area is called the Garden of Plenty.

Garden of Plenty in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You can ignore all enemies and go straight towards the end of the road, past the waterfall. Just before the platform with multiple pillars, look to your left for a gap, as shown in the image below.

EStarcat location in Garden of Plenty of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Place offerings to the Starcat underneath the gap to complete Week 1's quota.