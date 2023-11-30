Destiny 2 Thorn Catalyst guide: Perks, how to get, and more

Thorn has been one of the most popular Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 since its release in Year 2. The first of its kind, each shot can inflict the Poisonous status on enemies, be it in PvE or PvP. For this reason, Thorn became a favorable choice against Guardians, as it dealt DoT (damage over time), which gave away the position of the player and delayed their health regeneration.

With the Catalyst getting added in Season of the Wish, Thorn is now easily among the best in terms of dealing damage in every activity in the game. This article will guide you through the weapon and the new catalyst, from its drop guide to the new perks it grants.

How to get Thorn Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Thorn Catalyst in Destiny 2 is set to drop from playlist activities, such as Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard Strikes. The chance of it dropping is random, but completing either one of the three activities will drop the Catalyst. Usually, the community takes the PvP approach and runs multiple core playlist modes (this season being Checkmate).

Ritual playlist activities (Image via Bungie)

However, you can also put on Gambit or Vanguard Strikes and keep running until the Catalyst drops for you.

Note that Nightfall Strikes seems to have a slightly higher drop rate for the Catalyst, but it isn't recommended. Each completion of the Strike takes up more time than ritual playlists.

Thorn Catalyst perks in Destiny 2

The Thorn Catalyst adds a Refined Soul buff to the weapon. Based on the official in-game description, the Catalyst does the following:

"Grants bonus range and stability. Dealing a final blow or absorbing a Remnant grants additional increased weapon range, as well as increased mobility and handling for a short time."

The bonus Range and Stability are +20 and +10, respectively, increasing its damage drop-off from 31 meters to 34 meters approximately. The Refined Soul buff activates every time you kill anything with the Thorn or pick up a Remnant. Additionally, picking up a Remnant will either grant the Refined Soul buff or increase its ongoing duration.

Thorn Catalyst in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The pre-existing Soul Devourer perk from the standard version of the weapon will activate simultaneously with Refined Soul upon picking up a Remnant. Here's what Refined Soul grants the user:

+10 Range on top of the stats gained from applying the Catalyst.

Damage fall-off increases from 34 meters to 36 meters approximately.

Increases Mobility by 50.

Increased Handling, which is negligible due to the existing high Handling stats.

You may notice an overflow of the magazine up to 40 after picking up Remnants, which wasn't the case before Season 23.

How to get Thorn in Destiny 2

Forsaken Exotic shop in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Thorn Hand Cannon can be purchased from the Exotic Kiosk at the Tower. From the Forsaken section, it can be exchanged for one Exotic Cipher, 125,000 Glimmer, and one Ascendant Shard.