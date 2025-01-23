Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rework: Flawless system removed and new Passage

Destiny 2's endgame PvP activity, Trials of Osiris, is undergoing massive rework with Episode Heresy. Players have always deemed this activity challenging because it caters to a percentage of the playerbase with high skill levels. The recently announced changes are meant to eliminate that scenario and allow everyone to play in the highest tier of the activity.

This article lists all the major changes in the Trials of Osiris activity in Episode Heresy. Note that Heresy will have its first Trials week on February 14, 2025, and will see the following changes implemented on the same date.

Trials of Osiris rework announced for Destiny 2 Episode Heresy

Here is a summarized version of every major change coming to Trials of Osiris in Heresy:

Removal of "Flawless" system

Four new Passage cards

Changes to reward structure

Here's how each of these changes will be implemented in the game.

1) Removal of Flawless system

Going "Flawless" in Trials of Osiris is no longer necessary to access the Lighthouse, or to obtain high-tier rewards. The most basic Passage in Heresy will be the "Lighthouse Passage," equivalent to any other passages currently in the game, minus the requirement for a "7-win-streak."

Saint-14 in the Tower of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

With the Lighthouse Passage, players can have seven wins, with as many losses as they want, and still be able to access the Lighthouse with that Passage. After going to the Lighthouse once, players can get repeatable rewards over the weekend using the same Passage.

This doesn't mean there won't be anything for those scoring win streaks in the Lighthouse Passage card. Based on the streak number, you will have a higher chance of getting two Adept weapons as a solo player. Other rewards for streaks include increased enhancement materials, Adept mods, Osirian Ciphers, Trials Glows, Flawless Emblems, and a special Flawless Passage card.

However, note that the entire point of having a card such as the Lighthouse Passage card is for every player to reach Lighthouse at least once and continue trying to get wins on their cards to earn repeatable rewards over the weekend.

2) New Passage cards

Emblem reward for higher win streaks in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris (Image via Bungie)

Aside from the Lighthouse Passage card mentioned above, three new cards will be available for players to invest their time in. Here is the list and how they will work:

Lighthouse Passage: Get seven wins. The number of losses does not matter. Gain Lighthouse access after seven wins in the card.

Get seven wins. The number of losses does not matter. Gain Lighthouse access after seven wins in the card. Completed Lighthouse Passage: The Lighthouse Passage changes to Completed Lighthouse Passage after getting access to the Lighthouse once. This will help you gain extra rewards with more wins.

The Lighthouse Passage changes to Completed Lighthouse Passage after getting access to the Lighthouse once. This will help you gain extra rewards with more wins. Flawless Passage: Unlocks only when a player gets seven wins in a row. Getting to Lighthouse with a Flawless Passage will have a higher chance of getting rarer rewards, such as emblems and cosmetics.

Unlocks only when a player gets seven wins in a row. Getting to Lighthouse with a Flawless Passage will have a higher chance of getting rarer rewards, such as emblems and cosmetics. Trials of Osiris Passage: Casual approach for anyone looking to get only normal rewards from the activity. Grants bonus Trials rep, Engram, and base weapons.

