Destiny 2 Update 8.1.5.3 full patch notes: Pulse Rifle nerf, Vesper's Host Shadowshot fix, and more PvP changes

The second weekly reset of Destiny 2 Revenant Act III is live, alongside multiple changes to the PvP sandbox. Players will see a shift in the meta, as Bungie touched on several primary weapon archetypes, hoping players will use some of the time-lost weapons from the past, rather than feeding on the meta-defining gear pieces in the game.

This article lists every patch note related to the new 8.1.5.3 Update for the January 14 weekly reset.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.1.5.3

1) Activities

Crucible

General

Fixed an issue where some ability kills could generate a Destiny 2 Special ammo brick.

Dungeons & Raids

Vesper's Host

Vesper's Host Dungeon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Raneiks Unified

Fixed an issue where using Destiny 2 Hunter's Shadowshot Super ability on Raneiks Unified could result in the encounter crashing.

Reduced the number of active servitors that appear when splitting the boss during DPS.

Rebalanced boss health values to compensate for the reduced number of servitors.

Re-enabled Hunter's Shadowshot Super ability in the activity.

Infiltration

Fixed an issue that allowed nuclear cores from the traversal to be used outside of the encounter.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Exotic Armor

Titan

Stoicism in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Stoicism

Spirit of Alpha Lupi

Reduced heal impulse when using Thruster to 30 HP.

Crest of Alpha Lupi

Reduced heal impulse when using Thruster to 60 HP.

Warlock

Ballidorse Wrathweavers in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Ballidorse Wrathweavers

Fixed an issue where Ballidorse Wrathweavers could increase the damage dealt by shattering targets frozen with Winter's Wrath far more than intended.

Mantle of Battle Harmony

Fixed an issue where Mantle of Battle Harmony's perk could be activated during Song of Flame to extend its duration.

Stormdancer’s Brace

Fixed an issue where Stormdancer's Brace would not refund energy if the player was in Transcendence during their Stormtrance Super.

Hunter

Celestial Nighthawk

Fixed an issue where Golden Gun incorrectly was receiving the boosted roaming Super recharge benefits while Celestial Nighthawk was equipped.

General

Fixed an issue where the "Iron Intent" armor set was missing the "Iron Lord's Pride" intrinsic perk.

Fixed an issue where Solar Weapon Boost x4 was unable to be applied via Exotics such as Mantle of Battle Harmony, Foetracer, or Path of Burning Steps to weapons besides Two-Tailed Fox.

The Daito manufacturer extends a heartfelt apology to all Guardians for this error.

Weapons

Weapon Archetypes

Buzzard in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Sidearms

Heavy Burst

Increased body shot damage from 30 to 33.

Increased critical hit damage from 48 to 52.8.

Submachine Guns

General

Increased magazine size by 10-15% depending on magazine stat and rate of fire.

Pulse Rifles

High-Impact - Now requires six crits on all resilience levels above 1.

Reduced body shot damage from 22 to 21.5.

Reduced critical hit damage from 39.6 to 38.7.

Reduced Aim Down Sights (ADS) damage falloff scalar from 1.7 to 1.6.

Lightweights

Increased body shot damage from 17 to 20.4.

Increased critical hit damage from 31.45 to 31.6.

Scout Rifles

Lightweights

Increased body shot damage from 32 to 38.

Increased critical hit damage from 64 to 64.6.

Auto Rifles

Rapid Fires

Increased body shot damage from 13.5 to 13.6.

Increased critical hit damage from 23 to 23.1.

Hand Cannons

Precisions

The intrinsic Hand Cannon Precision Frame now reduces your ADS movement speed penalty by 10%.

Sniper Rifles

Reduced the camera roll component of flinch against players by 20%.

Heavy Ammo Grenade Launchers

Reduced self-damage by 50%.

Perks

Skulking Wolf (Iron Banner Origin Trait)

Now activates in PvE and, when active, makes enemies slightly less accurate when targeting you.

Target Lock

Reverted the Update 7.3.5 specific tuning for Sub Machine Guns.

Exotics

Graviton Lance

Reverted its RPM to 300.

Whisper of the Worm

Reduced the camera roll component of flinch against players by 50%.

Ace of Spades

Fixed an issue where the Firefly perk on Ace of Spades was dealing Kinetic damage instead of Solar damage.

General

Fixed an issue where the Scavenger's Fate Shotgun unintentionally received Demolitionist. This perk will be replaced with Slideshot, with enhanced versions of Demolitionist being replaced with Enhanced Slideshot.

Fixed an issue where the Omniscient Eye Sniper Rifle did not have access to the Enhanced Precision Instrument at the Relic Crafting table.

Fixed an issue where the Season of Arrival's version of Crimil's Dagger had incorrect stats.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Harmony and Discord perks to be activated by using certain abilities or getting onto vehicles.

3) Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where audio could cut out during some cinematics.

Fixed a server crash that caused a high frequency of #Guitar errors across many activities and destinations.

