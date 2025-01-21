Destiny 2 Update 8.1.5.4 full patch notes: Triumph fixes, Slayer's Fang Catalyst, and more

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant has only two weeks before a new seasonal entry comes along. Players are getting fresh events for god roll Adept weapons, Artifice armor, and more. Amid everything, Bungie also deployed a mid-season update with minor changes, most of which focus on some game-breaking bugs.
This article lists every patch note for Update 8.1.5.4.
Disclaimer: The patch notes mentioned in this article have been sourced from Bungie's official website.
Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.1.5.4
1) Activities
I) Seasonal
The Last City
- Fixed an issue where Eramis and Mithrax remained in their pre-Act III conclusion states after completing it.
Onslaught Salvation
- Fixed an issue where the Operable Turret would disappear if a player was teleported to join allies while sitting in it
Tomb/Contest of Elders
- Fixed an issue where the Servitor would sometimes flicker while judging the players.
Kell's Vengeance
- Fixed an issue where only one player would receive progression towards Slayer's Fang's Exotic Catalysts when destroying Illusionary Anchors.
- Fixed an issue where the Slayer's Fang Catalysts quests would not properly progress when defeating combatants.
II) Crucible
Maps
- Fixed an issue on the crucible map Dead Cliffs, where landing zones for both teams were not up to date for non control and zone-control game modes.
- Fixed an issue where the Heavy Ammo crates would spawn in a non-neutral zone in Dead Cliffs.
III) Dungeons and Raids
Vesper's Host
- Fixed an issue in Master difficulty where champions could get stuck outside of the locked-down room and not teleport in.
2) Gameplay and Investment
Triumphs and Titles
- Reduced the required number of Revenant Barons and Defenses required for the Barren Ground and Defender of Innocent triumphs, respectively.
- Fixed an issue where The Scorgan Melodies triumph sometimes didn't track the played melodies.
- Fixed an issue where the number of Seasonal Challenges required for the Reborn triumph was higher than intended.
3) Platforms and Systems
- Fixed an issue where Kell's Fall Exotic Mission required a PlayStation Plus subscription to access it.
4) General
- Fixed an issue where the Doki Doki Armor Ornament Set was not properly displayed in Collections.
Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul