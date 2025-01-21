Destiny 2 Update 8.1.5.4 full patch notes: Triumph fixes, Slayer's Fang Catalyst, and more

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant has only two weeks before a new seasonal entry comes along. Players are getting fresh events for god roll Adept weapons, Artifice armor, and more. Amid everything, Bungie also deployed a mid-season update with minor changes, most of which focus on some game-breaking bugs.

This article lists every patch note for Update 8.1.5.4.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.1.5.4

1) Activities

I) Seasonal

The Last City

Fixed an issue where Eramis and Mithrax remained in their pre-Act III conclusion states after completing it.

Onslaught Salvation

Fixed an issue where the Operable Turret would disappear if a player was teleported to join allies while sitting in it

Tomb/Contest of Elders

Fixed an issue where the Servitor would sometimes flicker while judging the players.

Kell's Vengeance

Fixed an issue where only one player would receive progression towards Slayer's Fang's Exotic Catalysts when destroying Illusionary Anchors.

Fixed an issue where the Slayer's Fang Catalysts quests would not properly progress when defeating combatants.

II) Crucible

Maps

Fixed an issue on the crucible map Dead Cliffs, where landing zones for both teams were not up to date for non control and zone-control game modes.

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Ammo crates would spawn in a non-neutral zone in Dead Cliffs.

III) Dungeons and Raids

Vesper's Host

Fixed an issue in Master difficulty where champions could get stuck outside of the locked-down room and not teleport in.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Triumphs and Titles

Reduced the required number of Revenant Barons and Defenses required for the Barren Ground and Defender of Innocent triumphs, respectively.

Fixed an issue where The Scorgan Melodies triumph sometimes didn't track the played melodies.

Fixed an issue where the number of Seasonal Challenges required for the Reborn triumph was higher than intended.

3) Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where Kell's Fall Exotic Mission required a PlayStation Plus subscription to access it.

4) General

Fixed an issue where the Doki Doki Armor Ornament Set was not properly displayed in Collections.

