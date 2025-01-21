Destiny 2 Update 8.1.5.4 full patch notes: Triumph fixes, Slayer's Fang Catalyst, and more

  • home icon
By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jan 21, 2025 23:21 IST
Scorned Organist in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Episode Revenant has only two weeks before a new seasonal entry comes along. Players are getting fresh events for god roll Adept weapons, Artifice armor, and more. Amid everything, Bungie also deployed a mid-season update with minor changes, most of which focus on some game-breaking bugs.

This article lists every patch note for Update 8.1.5.4.

Disclaimer: The patch notes mentioned in this article have been sourced from Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.1.5.4

1) Activities

Onslaught Salvation in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
I) Seasonal

The Last City

  • Fixed an issue where Eramis and Mithrax remained in their pre-Act III conclusion states after completing it.

Onslaught Salvation

  • Fixed an issue where the Operable Turret would disappear if a player was teleported to join allies while sitting in it

Tomb/Contest of Elders

  • Fixed an issue where the Servitor would sometimes flicker while judging the players.

Kell's Vengeance

  • Fixed an issue where only one player would receive progression towards Slayer's Fang's Exotic Catalysts when destroying Illusionary Anchors.
  • Fixed an issue where the Slayer's Fang Catalysts quests would not properly progress when defeating combatants.

II) Crucible

Maps

  • Fixed an issue on the crucible map Dead Cliffs, where landing zones for both teams were not up to date for non control and zone-control game modes.
  • Fixed an issue where the Heavy Ammo crates would spawn in a non-neutral zone in Dead Cliffs.

III) Dungeons and Raids

Vesper's Host

  • Fixed an issue in Master difficulty where champions could get stuck outside of the locked-down room and not teleport in.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Slayer Baron seal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Triumphs and Titles

  • Reduced the required number of Revenant Barons and Defenses required for the Barren Ground and Defender of Innocent triumphs, respectively.
  • Fixed an issue where The Scorgan Melodies triumph sometimes didn't track the played melodies.
  • Fixed an issue where the number of Seasonal Challenges required for the Reborn triumph was higher than intended.

3) Platforms and Systems

  • Fixed an issue where Kell's Fall Exotic Mission required a PlayStation Plus subscription to access it.

4) General

  • Fixed an issue where the Doki Doki Armor Ornament Set was not properly displayed in Collections.

