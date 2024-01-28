Destiny 2 Upgrade Module farm: Best methods, usage, and more

Upgrade modules are one of the most essential consumable materials inside Destiny 2. Since the title has a power-level system, leveling your gear and increasing your Power level is important for in-game progression. Guardians can use this consumable to infuse lower power-level weapons and armor into higher power-level ones and make them viable inside the end-game activities. In this article, we will go through how Guardians can farm this item.

Without further ado, here is a comprehensive list of ways to farm Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2, and a discussion regarding their usage in the game.

Best methods to farm Upgrade Module in Destiny 2

Upgrade Modules are one of the must-have materials that can help you increase the light level of weapons and armor. There are many ways you can get this item in Destiny 2.

The ways include

Ritual Vendor rank up

Banshee-44 material exchange

Purchase from Ada-1 material exchange

Progressing through Season Pass

Using Concentrated Mattergem

Progressing through Campaign

Using Ghost Shell Mods

Ritual Vendor

Vendor rank-up rewards (Image via Bungie)

There are 10 vendors in-game who can give you Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2. These vendors include:

Nimbus

Fynch

Xûr

Lord Shaxx

Commander Zavala

The Drifter

Ada-1

Banshee-44

Saint-14

Lord Saladin

Except for Ada-1, every vendor on the list features a rank-up system with rewards at each level. Guardians can climb up that ranking system and earn rewards. However, it can take a lot of time as you must do many bounties and activities.

Buying from Banshee-44 and Ada-1

Ada-1 Material Exchange (Image via Bungie)

Besides grinding the playlist and doing a lot of bounties, you can also get Upgrade Modules using the material exchange feature. Banshee-44 and Ada-1 have material exchange available, allowing you to buy one item in exchange for one Enhancement Core, ten Legendary Shards, and 5,000 Glimmer.

Season Pass

Season pass rewards (Image via Bungie)

Another easy way to get this consumable is by completing the season pass. Every season pass contains a total of 28 Upgrade Modules. While the free tier provides 19 of them, the paid tier offers only nine.

Concentrated Mattergem

Concentrated Mattergem (Image via Bungie)

Concentrated Mattergem is a consumable item that Guardians can buy from the Eververse using 200 Bright Dust. This consumable has a chance to drop Upgrade Modules after you kill a boss. However, there are better ways to farm than this, as it takes a lot of time and resources.

Campaign

Campaign difficulties (Image via Bungie)

With the launch of the Witch Queen campaign, Bungie introduced two new difficulties: Standard and Legendary. Completing each encounter on any difficulties offers enticing rewards, including consumables, armor, and weapons. However, the campaigns only grant Upgrade Modules on the first clear on that character.

Ghost Shell Mods

Modularity mod (Image via Bungie)

Although this method involves some luck, using it will increase your chances of getting more of this consumable. While you're doing ritual activities, use Modularity Ghost Mod and get an opportunity to receive it.

However, only some of the ways mentioned above are fast and efficient. The best methods to get the Upgrade Modules quickly include either buying them from the vendors or progressing through the Season Pass.

What are the usages of the Upgrade Module?

The Upgrade Module is one of the most valuable consumables inside Destiny 2. The reason for its importance lies in its ability to infuse lower power-level weapons and armor into higher power-level ones. As end-game activities of Destiny 2 need higher power gears and weaponry, this is a must-have for every Guardian.

The Module previously had another use as well, which was to change the elemental affinity of a piece of armor. However, when Lightfall was released, the mod system changed, and the energy affinity for armor was eliminated from the game.