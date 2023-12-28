Destiny 2 Uzume RR4 god rolls, drop locations, and more

Uzume RR4 has been an effective weapon in Destiny 2, regardless of the game modes and activities. Players have been using it frequently to damage elites or shut down Guardians in PvP. The Adaptive Framed archetype makes itself easier to handle, alongside many utility-centric perks. This article will guide you through the best perks of the Uzume RR4 Solar Sniper Rifle for all activities.

Note that it drops from Nightfall Strikes in Season of the Wish, especially from The Corrupted Nightfall. Hence, you are free to run the Grandmaster version of the Strike as well to get the Adept version of the weapon.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get the Uzume RR4 Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2

The Uzume RR4 Sniper Rifle is an Adaptive Framed Solar weapon exclusive to the Nightfall loot pool. It has been in and out of the loot pool over the last few seasons, as Bungie constantly updates the perk combinations of these limited weapons. Hence, if you have an old version of a Uzume RR4, it is recommended to farm the Season 23 Nightfalls for the newer perks.

The Uzume RR4 Sniper Rifle has been tied to The Corrupted Nightfall of Season 23. Due to this, you can farm the weapon only during the weeks when The Corrupted is active. Players with the Conqueror seal can choose to run other Nightfall Strikes as well to get the same reward.

Focused Decoding section (Image via Bungie)

Aside from running the missions to get the god roll, the Uzume RR4 can be purchased in exchange for a few exclusive currencies. Zavala, the primary vendor of Vanguard, sells the standard version of Uzume for five Vanguard Engram and 25,000 Glimmer, alongside the Adept version of the weapon for five Vanguard Engram, 50,000 Glimmer, and 10 Adept Nightfall Ciphers.

The Nightfall Ciphers can be farmed by completing Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes.

Uzume RR4 god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Uzume RR4 Sniper Rifle god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks required on the Uzume RR4 for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil and Handling.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

Snapshot Sights for increased ADS speed after swapping.

Vorpal Weapon for 15% more damage to Guardians with activated supers.

Incandescent can be a decent replacement for Vorpal Weapon, as a one-shot kill can spread Scorch stack to adjacent Guardians on the opposing side.

Uzume RR4 god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Uzume RR4 Sniper Rifle god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks required on the Uzume RR4 for PvE:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability on the weapon.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Fourth Time's the Charm for receiving two ammo after four precision hits.

Precision Instrument for 25% increased damage after 6 precision hits.

Vorpal Weapon is another perk that can grant a 15% damage bonus to bosses, alongside Incandescent for spreading Scorch in lower-tier missions.