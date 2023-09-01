5 Destiny 2 weapons worth farming for in Season of the Witch

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch has some really amazing weapons. Although there are some better options in the game's overall loot pool, if one were to consider just this season, there are some weapons with really amazing god rolls. These weapons serve different purposes, from being damage machines in PvP to providing insane ad-clear options in most PvE activities.

Farming for seasonal weapons is something that most players do whenever a new season launches. This is because, sometimes, these seasonal weapons offer really amazing perk combinations that can come in handy for high-level activities.

With that in mind, here are five Destiny 2 Season of the Witch weapons that you should be farming right now.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Nox Perennial V, Unending Tempest, and other Destiny 2 weapons worth farming for in Season of the Witch

Bungie adds a lot of new weapons to Destiny 2 with every season. Not all of them are worth farming for, either because of the frame that they come with or the perk pool. However, there are a few absolute gems that are worth everyone's time.

1) Nox Perennial V

The Nox Perennial V is a Strand fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

The Nox Perennial V is a high-impact frame fusion rifle introduced this season. There's no specific way of farming for this item other than decoding Prime Engrams in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. Considering that the random weapon drop point is comparatively high, you might have a hard time acquiring this rifle. However, this weapon is new, so its drop rates might be a bit higher than normal.

For the Nox Perennial V, the perks that you need to take into account are Envious Assassin/ Lead From Gold in column 1 and Controlled Burst / Hatchling in column 2. In the second column, Controlled Burst is a perk that is definitely worth holding on to because it decreases the charge time of the weapon, provided you can land all three bolts from a single shot onto your target.

2) Unending Tempest

The Unending Tempest is a Stasis submachine gun (Image via Bungie)

Despite being a submachine gun (SMG), the Unending Tempest can be absolutely lethal in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. While it may not be as deadly as The Immortal, it can hold its own. Given that this weapon drops from the Crucible only, you might have to wade into the PvP waters for some good rolls. It does sound a bit painful, but the weapon is worth all the effort.

For the first column, you should be looking at perks like Subsistence, Perpetual Motion, or even Moving Target. For the second column, you have perks like Frenzy, Rangefinder, and Target Lock. This weapon has some really good rolls in the pool, so playing some Crucible matches this season in pursuit of this weapon does not seem like a very bad idea.

3) Heliocentric QSc

The Heliocentric QSc is a Solar sidearm (Image via Bungie)

It's rather odd to see a sidearm on a list of weapons that are worth farming, but the Heliocentric QSc does have some good rolls that make it worthy to be on this list.

The Heliocentric QSc is a lightweight frame sidearm that ensures faster movement when equipped. It has rolls that make it a good weapon both in PvP and PvE activities.

In the first column, you could go for perks like Heal Clip, Demolitionist, and Rangefinder. In the second column, Incandescent, Kill Clip, and Frenzy are worth looking out for.

The most interesting perk for the Heliocentric QSc is the Heal Clip. Whenever you reload the weapon after defeating an enemy, you and your nearby allies get a cure, which heals them instantly. This perk makes the weapon a good choice for almost every activity in the game. However, it's a sidearm, so you might want to avoid taking it into Master Raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls.

4) Luna Regolith III

The Luna Regolith III is a Solar sniper rifle (Image via Bungie)

If you're looking for a Sniper Rifle for DPS options in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, and you don't have the Izanagi's Burden, you can definitely consider the Luna Regolith III. This weapon belongs to the aggressive frame archetype, which means that it comes with a high recoil, but it has a high damage output. While it would be wrong to compare it to the Izanagi's Burden, it can get the job done.

As for the perks, for the first column, focus on perks like Triple Tap, Heal Clip, and Snapshot Sights. For the second column, Firing Line, Incandescent, and Explosive Payload are the perks worth considering.

If you, by any chance, come across the Luna Regolith III with a Triple Tap Firing Line combination in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, hold on to it because it's a nice DPS option, especially when you're dealing damage to a boss from inside a Well.

5) Psi Hermetic V

The Psi Hermetic V is a Stasis pulse rifle (Image via Bungie)

The Psi Hermetic V is a Stasis pulse rifle that's been introduced in Destiny 2 Sesaon of the Witch. Although it has a slower rate of fire, it deals high damage. Furthermore, you'll be more accurate if you're aiming down the sights with this weapon. The fact that most weapons in the game aren't fired from the hip gives you more incentive to use this pick.

When it comes to the perks, Outlaw and Enlightened Action are the two options that you need to look out for in the first column. As for the second column, Headseeker, Frenzy, and Kill Clip are good to hold on to.

The only drawback is that you'll have to wait for Banshee-44 to sell this weapon in order to purchase it. There's no other way of farming for it in Destiny 2 as of now.

That concludes the list of weapons you need to farm for in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch.

There are also other weapons that you can look into. With the Crota's End raid almost here, you will be able to get your hands on some interesting weapons from the raid as well. However, till then, these options stand out from the rest in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch.