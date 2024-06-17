Destiny 2 Episode Echoes weekly reset (September 3 to 10): Sword event, Echoes Act 3 Week 2, Insight Terminus Nightfall, and more

Destiny 2 weekly resets happen every Tuesday during a certain period, usually following a downtime. This is common in any live service game, where the company refreshes many in-game activities with new ones to keep its player base busy every day of the week. Bungie's renowned FPS looter-shooter title is no exception, as it stands atop the live service tier list while associating with traditional MMO strategies.

This article features all the content that will be coming with the weekly resets throughout Episode Echoes, including new missions, Nightfall, bonus ranks and rewards, and many more.

Note: This article will be updated weekly with new content.

All upcoming content with Destiny 2 weekly reset in Episode Echoes (September 3 to 10)

Here is a summarized list of everything coming with the upcoming weekly reset in Episode Echoes:

Echoes Act 3 week 2 begins

Second Catalyst for Choir of One Exotic

Insight Terminus Nightfall

King's Fall and Ghosts of the Deep in Raid and Dungeon Rotator

Starcrossed mission in Pinnacle mission rotator

Special Sword event from September 3 to 10

1) Insight Terminus Nightfall

Insight Terminus (Image via Bungie)

Insight Terminus has been added as a Strike in the Nightfall pool in Destiny 2's newest season, becoming one of the oldest Strikes to be put with Grandmaster Difficulty in The Final Shape. This mission was introduced with the Year 1 Red War campaign, throwing in a lot of enemies from the Cabal and Vex factions, where players must go through the depths of the Nessus planet.

With Episode Echoes, Insight Terminus also underwent a few changes in the dialogue section to update it with the current story.

Here is a list of all Grandmaster modifiers introduced with the Strike:

Overcharged Trace Rifle

Solar Surge and Arc Surge

Scorched Earth, where enemies will throw a significantly increased number of Grenades

Void Threat for increased incoming Void damage from enemies by 25%

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions

Locked Loadouts

Limited revives, with refundable token after defeating Champion enemies

Extinguish, where the entire fireteam will be sent to Orbit upon wipe

The weapon associated with the loot pool is the Uzume RR4 Solar Adaptive Framed Sniper Rifle. Furthermore, between September 3 and 10, players can farm this weapon's standard and Adept version. Here are the perks available on the weapon:

Third column: Clown Cartridge, Lead from Gold, Fourth Time's the Charm, Snapshot Sights, Discord, Attrition Orbs

Clown Cartridge, Lead from Gold, Fourth Time's the Charm, Snapshot Sights, Discord, Attrition Orbs Fourth column: Explosive Payload, Vorpal Weapon, Precision Instrument, Deconstruct, Incandescent, Golden Tricorn

2) King's Fall and Ghosts of the Deep

King's Fall (Image via Bungie)

King's Fall and Ghosts of the Deep will be the Raid and Dungeon in the endgame rotator playlist. All Adept and standard Legendary weapons are available for farming from encounters in the King's Fall Raid, as there is a Master version available. Hence, the Exotic primary Scout Rifle, Touch of Malice, is farmable by running the final encounter.

The same applies to the Dungeon, as it also comes with a Master version. However, the Legendary weapons in Ghosts of the Deep don't have an Adept version. Instead, players can look for Artifice armor pieces from Master. The associated Exotic, Navigator Trace Rifle, will be available for farming as well.

3) Echoes Act 3 week 2

The second weekly reset in Episode Echoes will bring in the next part of the "A Rising Chorus" seasonal questline, alongside new research quests from Failsafe at the HELM. The new Exotic mission, Encore, will open up a new version with a new Catalyst for the Choir of One Auto Rifle.

There will also be additional secret chests added to within the mission's tileset, since they are expected to drop the additional Intrinsic upgrade for the weapon.

Currently, Destiny 2's "Next Week in Destiny" in-game message is unavailable. Due to this, there is no way to know about the upcoming Crucible game modes, or any boosted rank or reward drop rate.

Readers can refer to this article to keep track of any upcoming weekly challenge.

