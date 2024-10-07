Destiny 2 Episode Revenant weekly reset (January 14 to 21): Battleground Behemoth Nightfall, Deep Stone Crypt pinnacle, and more

A new episodic entry in Destiny 2 brought several additions to the game, including activities, weapons, and a power cap. Players must follow the usual routine to get hold of all the available content, as most of it will be rotated in and out with a weekly reset. This cycle happens every Tuesday at 10 am PT, usually following a downtime.

Players will be busy in the first few weeks of Episode Revenant, as the majority will engage in various seasonal activities and grind for the new Pinnacle cap.

This article lists everything related to Destiny 2's weekly reset in Episode Revenant. Readers will find updated content as each weekly reset occurs.

All upcoming content with Destiny 2 weekly reset in Episode Revenant (January 14 to 21)

Here is a summarized list of everything coming with the upcoming weekly reset in Episode Revenant:

Battleground Behemoth Grandmaster

New weekly challenges

Deep Stone Crypt, Root of Nightmares, Spire of the Watcher, and Prophecy will be the Pinnacle rotators

Override Avalon Exotic mission rotator

1) Battleground Behemoth Nightfall

The Corrupted will be the featured Destiny 2 Nightfall in the upcoming weekly Episode Revenant Act III reset. This mission returns in the Nightfall pool, where players will also see a Grandmaster mode available later in the season. Here is a list of modifiers that players will find while running The Corrupted:

Overcharged Sniper Rifle

Arc Surge

Stasis Surge

Void Threat

Unstoppable and Overload Champions.

All three elemental shields.

Overcharged on weapons that have Artifact Champion perks.

Locked Loadouts

Limited revives, with refundable token after defeating Champion enemies

Extinguish, where the entire fireteam will be sent to Orbit upon wipe

The featured Nightfall weapon will be the Wild Style Solar double-fire Grenade Launcher.

2) Reward reset in Vesper's Host Dungeon

Destiny 2 Vesper's Host Dungeon (Image via Bungie)

Vesper's Host Dungeon, alongside a contest modifier, was released on October 11, 2024. It was also the first time a Dungeon would have contest mode in the game, allowing the first three teams to claim the podiums in the race. A new Dungeon also means a new source for Pinnacle weapons and armor pieces.

Hence, with the January 14 weekly reset, players can dive into the Dungeon, and complete every encounter in all three characters for Pinnacle gear pieces. The chance of getting the Icebreaker Catalyst will also refresh.

3) Four activities in the Destiny 2 Pinnacle rotator

Deep Stone Crypt, Root of Nightmares, Spire of the Watcher, and Prophecy will be the featured activities in Pinnacle Rotators. With many endgame Raids and Dungeons in the Legacy pool, Bungie has decided to put in two activities from each department, allowing players to farm for more Pinnacle gear pieces each week.

Players can get a Pinnacle from the final encounter of all four aforementioned activities. Deep Stone Crypt can drop the Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic Rocket Launcher, while the Root of Nightmares Raid can be farmed countless times for the re-issued Legendary weapons. The Spire of the Watcher Dungeon can also be farmed for the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow.

Root of Nightmares and Spire of the Watcher have Master variants, considered some of the best locations to farm high-tier gear pieces. Players can farm the Adept Root of Nightmares weapons from the Master version of the Raid, and Artifice armor pieces from Master Spire of the Watcher.

4) Possibility of a mini-event

The upcoming weekly reset might feature a mini-event with a special currency called Bento Tokens. Here, players can run activities according to the objectives presented in-game, and collect these Tokens for a variety of rewards including Legendary armor pieces, weapons, and enhancement materials.

Destiny 2 does not show the usual "Next Week in Destiny" message anymore. Due to this, predicting the Crucible game modes, or any boosted EXPs proves to be impossible in the present time.

