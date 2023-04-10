Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 11 to 18): Grandmaster Nightfall returns, bonus Nightfall rewards, Team Scorched, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance will enter the latter stages, as the season has a little over a month remaining. With everyone packed and ready to enter the endgame activities for high-tier loot, Grandmaster Nightfall will return with a new lineup of missions and modifiers.

It is safe to assume that the upcoming weekly reset will keep Guardians busy in the returning endgame activity, as Bungie will be granting bonus rewards upon each completion. Shaxx will bring back Team Scorched for everyone, alongside the Last Wish raid and Grasp of Avarice Dungeon in the pinnacle pool.

The following article lists all the upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Week 7, from April 11 to April 18.

All the contents scheduled to release with Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 7 reset (April 11 to 18)

1) Grandmaster Nightfall

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall screen (Image via Bungie)

The Grandmaster difficulty in Nightfall Strikes will be active starting April 11, until the end of the season. Players worldwide will be able to participate in six different Adept rewards, available across various missions until May 23. The six Strikes that are scheduled to go live each week are as follows:

Proving Grounds

Heist Battlegrounds: Mars

HyperNet Current

The Arms Dealer.

The Glassway.

Lake of Shadows

Hence, the weapons available in each of the Strikes include the Hung Jury SR4, Mindbender's Ambition, Wendigo GL3, Militia's Birthright, Buzzard, and The Swarm. Typically, completing the Grandmaster variant of the aforementioned Strikes will drop the Adept version of the weapon.

bung.ie/3zE3ZJW This week at Bungie we're preparing for Grandmaster Nightfalls, previewing weapons coming and going in Season 21, and watching cutscenes. This week at Bungie we're preparing for Grandmaster Nightfalls, previewing weapons coming and going in Season 21, and watching cutscenes.📰 bung.ie/3zE3ZJW https://t.co/BEsFu11fbQ

Players are recommended to focus mainly on Militia's Birthright Grenade Launcher and Mindbender's Ambition Shotgun, since both of them will be vaulted out of next season's loot pool. Lastly, the recommended power level of the activity is listed to be 1840, as players will be capped at 25 power below it.

Hence, anyone capped at pinnacle 1810 alongside having five power bonuses from artifacts will be able to participate across all six Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes.

2) Bonus Nightfall rewards

Bungie will be granting everyone a chance to obtain bonus rewards upon completing a Grandmaster Nightfall Strike from April 11 to 18. With the arrival of Proving Grounds, the weapon scheduled to drop is the Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle, as each completion will drop two Adept variants of the weapon.

Hung Jury SR4 (Image via Destiny 2)

Players with the Conqueror seal can access all six Strikes at the same time for the gilded triumphs. However, completing different Strikes will drop the same weapon available in the weekly rotation pool. Some of the best perks to look for on the Scout Rifle include Rapid Hit, Explosive Payload, Subsistence, Firefly, and more.

3) Proving Grounds

Proving Grounds Strike (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 players have to start their Grandmaster journey with the Proving Grounds Strike. This Cabal-based Strike will throw in Unstoppable and Barrier Champions, alongside modifiers such as Ignovun's challenge and Solar Threat. Surges will include Strand and Solar, with Sniper Rifles being the overcharged weapon type.

4) Team Scorched

Team Scorched (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming week's Team Scorched game mode will be similar to any other week of Destiny 2. Players will only be handed a Fallen Scorch Cannon, which everyone needs to use to defeat opposing players. Any form of weapons or abilities will remain unusable during this time.

