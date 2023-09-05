Destiny 2 Word of Crota god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Word of Crota Hand Cannon is the newest addition to the powerful existing arsenal in Destiny 2. The weapon type has become a fan-favorite amidst the recent buffs applied by the company, where each Hand Cannon can easily melt the toughest enemies in PvE. Word of Crota, being a Void Precision weapon, has an advantage with a higher fire rate and AoE (Area of Effect) explosion perks.

The following article will list the best perks to have on the Word of Crota Hand Cannon in Destiny 2, alongside its usage and more. The perk pool does hint at very PvE-friendly gear, especially with Void load-outs. However, regardless of the archetype, Hand Cannons always have a place in PvP matches.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get the Word of Crota Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Like many other Legendary weapons from Destiny 2 Crota's End, the Word of Crota is tied to the loot pool of multiple encounters. Since these weapons are craftable, there is a chance for red-border drop from the encounters, as players will need five patterns to fully craft a god roll. Word of Crota Hand Cannon can be obtained specifically from Ir Yut and Crota encounters.

There is also a chance for players to focus a Word of Crota from the final chest in exchange for Spoils of Conquest. However, it needs to be unlocked within Collections first.

As mentioned, the Word of Crota Precision Framed Hand Cannon can come off as a PvE weapon with perks such as Subsistence, Destabilizing Rounds, Dragonfly, Repulsor Brace, Adrenaline Junkie, Frenzy, and a lot more. However, there are a few powerful perks that can easily turn things around in the favor of Crucible. Thankfully, the craftable nature of the weapon allows players to pick only the perks they want.

Destiny 2 Word of Crota god foll for PvE

All perks for Word of Crota Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny Definition Archive)

The best perks on the Word of Crota Hand Cannon for Destiny 2 PvE include:

Chambered Compensator for moderate recoil control and Stability.

Extended mag for increased magazine size with the cost of reload speed.

Subsistence for auto-reload with final blows on combatants.

Destabilizing Rounds for a Void explosion, causing nearby targets to become inflicted with volatility.

While the aforementioned perk is only one version of many in PvE, having both Enlightened Action and Precision Instrument can be a great combination for sustained DPS alongside Lucky Pants Exotic. For Hunter's Gyrfalcon, Repulsor Brace can grant overshield, while Grenade builds can go for both Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie.

Destiny 2 Word of Crota god roll for PvP

The best perks on the Word of Crota Hand Cannon for Destiny 2 PvP include:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Steady Rounds for more Stability on the weapon.

Killing Wind for increased movement speed and Range with kills.

Rampage for increased damage with kills, stacks up to 3x for 33% increased damage.

Rangefinder is a decent replacement in the third column, and it is recommended to have Rampage as a constant DPS perk in the last column.