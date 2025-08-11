Diablo 3: What's the easiest class to try in Season 35?

The easiest class to play in Diablo 3 Season 35 is Necromancer, with Barbarian and Demon Hunter following closely behind. While Barbarians give you a more sustainable character, and Demon Hunters are amazing for ranged combat, neither gives you an explosive start like the Necromancer does.

Thus, if you're looking to level up faster, Necromancer is the best class to pick.

Why is the Necromancer the easiest class to play in Diablo 3 Season 35?

Fastest leveling progress

If you're new or returning to Diablo 3 season 35 and want to level up quickly, opt for the Necromancer class (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Necromancer class stands out for a few specific reasons in Season 35: high leveling speed in the early stages, capability of ranged combat and minion playstyle, and access to amazing gear sets from the Seasonal Journey.

Corpse Explosion and other skills revolving around minions allow the Necromancer to clear monsters with ease through simple skill rotations. This makes the class ideal for new players looking to level up quickly without having to seek intricate gear combinations or skill rotations.

Even if you want to play a different class, starting with Necromancer will allow you to reach the level cap faster. This makes it the best season-starter class in Diablo 3.

Easy-to-play skill setup

Necromancers are usually among the easiest classes to play with in Diablo 3, thanks to their simple and easy-to-use skills, some of which give you options for ranged combat. Here are a couple of advantages:

Minion-based builds like Command Skeletons, Army of the Dead, and Revive allow for your summoned creatures to deal damage while you reposition yourself and support them from a distance.

Ranged combat skills like Corpse Explosion and Bone Spear allow you to stay at a distance while dealing stupendous amounts of damage. Corpse Explosion is one of the best skills to clear mobs in the early game of Diablo 3.

Both playstyles are great for burning through higher difficulties without requiring a perfect gear setup, making them ideal for newcomers in Diablo 3.

Access to powerful gear through Seasonal Journeys

Completing chapters through the Season Journey gives you access to powerful gear sets from Haedrig’s Gift rewards. Rathma’s set and the Trag’Oul set are both perfect for anyone playing minion and ranged-based builds. They instantly boost the Necromancer’s capability to farm Rifts and Torment difficulties.

Why not other classes?

Necromancers are the most versatile class in Diablo 3, followed closely by Demon Hunters and Barbarians (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While the Barbarian and Demon Hunter classes are also considered easy to learn and play, they fall short in multiple sections when compared to Necromancers in Diablo 3.

Barbarians offer a tanky and slow-paced build - they can take many incoming hits and still keep fighting, but require proper items to perform optimally, especially in higher difficulties.

Demon Hunters are fun and agile fighters with multiple ranged combat capabilities. They are usually considered a safe class to play, but can be resource-hungry.

The Necromancer, meanwhile, gives you an extremely powerful start and can be scaled up faster than any other class in Diablo 3, making it the best choice for most players.

Diablo 3 Season 35 Necromancer builds to check out

Here are some Necromancer builds to check out in Diablo 3 Season 35:

Necromancer Army of the Dead with Rathma set

Necromancer Command Skeletons with Land of the Dead

Necromancer Death Nova with Trag’Oul Set

Necromancer Bone Spear with Masquerade set

Necromancer Corpse Explosion with Inarious Set

