Diablo 4: How to find Airidah’s Inexorable Will and its Unique Effects

In Diablo 4, Unique items are placed at the top of the hierarchy, each with unique abilities that are often game-changing. For Druids, one such unique item is Airidah’s Inexorable Will. Whether you’re crafting a build around powerful Ultimate skills or aiming to control the battlefield by repositioning distant foes for devastating area of effect (AoE) attacks, this ring is a perfect match.

Ad

It scales with builds boasting high Willpower stats and Ultimate cooldown builds, offering an extremely powerful build. If you want to unlock the full potential of your Druid, grabbing this ring could mark a pivotal moment in your journey.

Let’s explore how this Unique ring works, what makes it special, and how to get your hands on it.

Unique Effect and Stats of Airidah’s Inexorable Will

Affixes of Airidah’s Inexorable Will

Ad

Trending

Affixes of Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In addition to its Unique power, the ring comes loaded with fantastic affixes that dovetail perfectly with high-performance builds:

Ad

+12.5% Resistance to All Elements – A solid boost to overall survivability in endgame content.

+12.5% Lightning Resistance – Offers additional defense, particularly helpful in elemental-heavy dungeons.

+7–11% Willpower – Directly scales the Unique effect’s damage potential.

+2–8% Lucky Hit Chance – Useful for triggering effects tied to Lucky Hits in your build.

+88–135% Damage to Close Enemies – Turns proximity into power, ideal for melee or hybrid builds.

+10.5–20% Ultimate Cooldown Reduction – Keeps your most powerful skills ready to deploy more often.

Ad

Each stat contributes to maximising the ring’s impact and ensuring it fits seamlessly into most advanced Druid builds that revolve around melee and ultimate damage.

Unique Effect of Airidah’s Inexorable Will

Unique Effect of Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When casting an Ultimate Skill and again five seconds after, you pull in Distant enemies and deal 932 Physical damage. This damage is increased by 10%[x] per 1 point of Willpower you have.

Ad

Airidah’s Inexorable Will enhances the Druid’s combat abilities by activating a powerful effect tied to the use of Ultimate Skills. This effect creates crowd-control opportunities, repositioning enemies into vulnerable clusters nearby. In this position, you can unleash your full damage potential. It’s perfect for Druid builds that rely on heavy burst damage or sustained area-of-effect skills.

How to obtain Airidah’s Inexorable Will in Diablo 4

Targeted Boss farming – Echo of Varshan

Ad

Echo of Varshan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most direct process for targeting this ring is by farming the boss Echo of Varshan inside the Malignant Burrow in the Writhing mire.

Ad

You’ll need specific materials like the Malignant Heart to summon this boss. These can be collected by completing Whisper bounties or defeating Malignant enemies.

This is one of the most reliable ways to farm in Diablo 4 since certain bosses are designed to drop specific Uniques.

Can be found randomly around the world

Dreops randomly around Sanctuary from enemies and chests (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Participating in high-tier content like Nightmare Dungeons, World Boss fights, and Gathering Legions events can yield this item. These events have higher drop rates for Unique items, and despite being less targeted than boss farming, it still provides a decent enough shot at getting this loot, especially if you finish multiple activities in quick succession.

Ad

Chests in Helltide Events may drop the item

Helltide Events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Helltide chests, which appear during the rotating Helltide Events every hour, are another great source for Uniques. Farm Cinders by defeating enemies during these events and using them to open Tortured Gifts of Mysteries and other relevant chests. These caches have a solid chance of containing high-tier gear—including Airidah’s Inexorable Will.

Ad

Note that you will lose half of your Aberrant cinders (Cinders) by dying during the event. So it is recommended to use as many Cinders as possible.

Can be gambled at the Purveyor of Curiosity

Purveyor of Curiosity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If feeling lucky, you can spend Murmuring Obols (Obols) at the Purveyor of Curiosity vendor to gamble for Unique items. While this is more inconsistent than targeted farming, it’s a good way to spend extra Obols.

Ad

Builds using Airidah’s Inexorable Will in Diablo 4

The Airidah's Inexorable Will focuses on buffing the damage output of the Ultimate skill while pulling enemies closer to you; it's an excellent choice for any Druid build that focuses on:

Ultimate Skill usage

Crowd control

Close-range combat tactics

Whether you're running a Werebear tank build, a Stormcaller casting setup, or experimenting with hybrid forms, the added burst damage and crowd control from this ring will be a valuable addition to any such Druid builds in Diablo 4.

Ad

Airidah’s Inexorable Will is more than just a piece of gear — it’s a tactical tool that reshapes how Druids engage with mobs in Diablo 4. By combining area control, raw damage output, and utility, it opens up new ways to approach combat and builds. Whether you’re a seasoned Druid class player or just exploring the class, this ring is worth the grind.

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More