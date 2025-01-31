How to get Assassin's Stride in Diablo 4, and its Unique Effects

Assassin’s Stride is a must-have Unique for several Rogue builds in Diablo 4, and it won’t be hard to see why, after checking its stats. I’m a huge fan of the increased Mobility it grants, and how it makes Mobility skills always grant Shadow Imbued, with increased potency. Thankfully, it is among the many Uniques that are listed on an official boss’s loot table, so target farming it is pretty easy. However, you need to be patient — and have a bit of luck.

The Assassin’s Stride boots are a new Unique to Diablo 4 Season 7, and like all the new Uniques, are focused around specific gameplay styles. If you’re thinking about maining a Rogue, particularly a Twisting Blades Rogue, these shoes might be for you.

Where to farm Assassin’s Stride in Diablo 4

Lord Zir holds the key to unlocking these fancy shoes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Assassin’s Stride can be farmed anywhere in Diablo 4 that can normally drop a Unique. However, if you want to target farm Assassin’s Stride in D4, fight Lord Zir. The bloody vampire boss is located inside The Darkened Way in the Fractured Peaks (Gale Valley). You’ll also want to bring at least 12 Exquisite Blood to summon him once you reach the Ancient Seat within this dungeon.

Make sure to stay out of the way of the huge blood orbs he throws around, but if you’ve put enough time in, you can skip most of his mechanics and destroy him in a matter of seconds. However, it’s worth noting that there’s no guarantee the Assassin’s Stride boots will drop — it all comes down to RNG.

That said, you can find them in a wide array of places. The Unique boots can drop in Helltides, Headhunt Areas, from Whisper Caches, or Seasonal Caches — pretty much anywhere a Unique has a chance to drop. It’s just potentially easier to farm Lord Zir since the unique is on his drop table.

What are Assassin’s Stride’s Unique Effects in Diablo 4?

Here are some of the stats for D4's Assassin's Stride boots (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Assassin’s Stride is a remarkable pair of boots. The baseline ability grants +100% Movement Speed for 2 seconds when using a Mobility Skill, which is already pretty amazing. Rogues in general likely have two or three of those in their rotation. You also gain +Ranks to Mobility Skills, Mobility Cooldown Reduction, +Ranks of Shadow Imbuement, and Shadow Resistance.

The primary Unique Effect though, is a Lucky Hit, in addition to synergizing with Mobility Skills. With these boots equipped, Mobility Skills are always Shadow Imbued with [40-80]%[x] increased potency. Then, there’s the Lucky Hit portion. Damaging an Elite or Boss with a Mobility Skill has up to a [40-80]% chance to instantly trigger a free Shadow Imbuement explosion.

Simply by using your Mobility Skills, you can get free damage, on top of everything else this Unique grants. I can see these being useful and fun for a Twisting Blades build.

