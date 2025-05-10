How to farm Behelits in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4's Season 8, players have the opportunity to gather Behelits, a special event currency introduced as part of the Berserk crossover. These mysterious crimson tokens are dropped by powerful enemies and bosses, offering players a chance to earn exclusive Berserk-themed cosmetics at the Berserk Reliquary.
A total of 500 Behelits must be collected by players to unlock all the available rewards before the event ends.
Although Blizzard hasn't provided an official end date, the Berserk event is anticipated to continue until the conclusion of Season 8, approximately on June 3, 2025.
Best Behelit farming methods in Diablo 4 Season 8
1) Apparition Incursions — Highest efficiency
Apparition Incursions provide fast-paced encounters, with players taking on challenging bosses in quick succession.
- Farming Tip: Focus on defeating both bosses quickly—they drop more Behelits than regular elites.
In my experience, Apparition Incursions drop more Behelits per minute than any other activity.
2) Helltides + Blood Maiden — High yield
Collecting three Baneful Hearts during Helltide events enables players to summon the Blood Maiden, a boss known for dropping a significant number of Behelits.
Strategy::
- Gather Baneful Hearts from Helltide mobs and chests.
- Use them at the Blood Maiden altar to summon the boss.
Extra tip: Loot Tortured Gifts and explore dense areas for more drops.
3) Nightmare Dungeons — Consistent source
Nightmare Dungeons remain a reliable source for Behelits, especially at higher Torment tiers where elite enemy density is notably increased.
- Efficiency boost: Run dungeons using sigils that increase elite density.
4) Legion events — Supplemental method
Legion Events are timed public battles consisting of multiple elite enemy waves, ending with a formidable boss encounter. Though not the fastest option, they’re still a useful addition to your overall farming rotation.
- Strategy: Arrive early to defeat all elite waves for max drops.
Tips for maximizing Behelit farming efficiency
Manually pick up Behelits
Remember, Behelits must be manually collected from the ground after defeating bosses and elites since they won’t be automatically gathered by pets or loot systems. Look for glowing red tokens shaped like a face on the ground after an elite or boss is slain.
Use fast movement builds
If you're solo farming, prioritize mobility over damage. Use builds with Teleport, Dash, Blood Mist, or similar gap closers to minimize downtime.
Rotate activities to minimize wait time
Switch between the following activities to keep farming uninterrupted:
- Apparition Incursions
- Helltides
- Nightmare Dungeons
- Legion Events
This event loop ensures you maximize Behelits farmed per hour.
All Berserk Reliquary rewards and Behelit costs
Players can use Behelits at the Berserk Reliquary to obtain unique, limited-time cosmetic items. You must unlock the first four items to claim the final emblem.
Bonus: Twitch drops and Premium Store content
Blizzard is also providing additional Berserk-themed content beyond in-game drops.
Twitch drops (limited-time)
- Marrow of the Brute (Weapon Skin) — By tuning into Diablo 4 streams on Twitch for a total of three hours before May 10, 2025, players can earn this weapon skin as a reward.
- Skull Behelit Mount Trophy — Gift a Twitch sub to select Diablo 4 streamers.
These Twitch rewards are not tied to Behelits, but they’re limited-time cosmetics themed after Berserk.
Premium Shop bundles
- The in-game store features extra Berserk-themed outfits, pets, and accessories for purchase.
- Bundles are typically priced between $25–$30, though pricing may vary by platform or region.
To unlock all Berserk Reliquary rewards before the event ends in Diablo 4 Season 8, follow this optimized plan:
- Prioritize Apparition Incursions for the best drop rate.
- Farm Helltides regularly and summon the Blood Maiden for bonus rewards.
- Supplement your rotation with Nightmare Dungeons and Legion Events.
- Don’t forget to pick up Behelits manually, and use movement-heavy builds for efficiency.
Start farming early, stay consistent, and you’ll have all 500 Behelits long before the event disappears.
Check out our other guides:
- Diablo 4 is finally adding Diablo 3 feature that should've been there from the start
- 5 best low-APM lazy builds to chill in Diablo 4
- Diablo 4: Mighty Throw Barbarian endgame build guide
- Diablo 4 Season 8: 7 Best Rogue Uniques to build around
- Diablo 4: Best Companion Druid endgame build guide
- How to get and use Betrayer’s Husk in Season 8
- How to get Pitfighter’s Gull and its Unique Effects