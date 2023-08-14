Diablo 4: Best Death Blow Barbarian build guide (endgame)

Diablo 4 offers a plethora of content to invest your time into in the form of story missions, side quests, and side distractions like dungeons and cellars. As you progress through this title, you will face off against elite bosses and other challenging opponents that require a thorough class build. The Barbarian class should enable you to deal with foes in close-range skirmishes with ease.

Diablo 4 Death Blow build utilizes some of the best skills of the Barbarian, enabling you to adopt an aggressive stance in battles. It is a well-balanced build that not only leverages attacking abilities but also certain shout skills to overwhelm your opponents.

Best Diablo 4 Death Blow Barbarian endgame abilities and passives

Death Blow skill is instrumental for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

Barbarian is one of the best classes for Diablo 4 newcomers as it is quite simple to craft myriad robust builds for it. Prior to patch 1.1.1, many fans were left unimpressed with nerfs that affected this class along with Sorcerer. Fortunately, the update addressed these issues by introducing many buffs.

You can check out this guide for more detailed information on the class balances that made some builds viable to use again. As far as the Death Blow build is concerned, you must opt for the Death Blow skill along with investing some points in Whirlwind, War Cry, and other shout abilities.

You must also opt for the Whirlwind skill (Image via Diablo 4)

The following skills are ideal for this build:

Skills Points to Invest Frenzy / Enhanced / Combat 1 / 1 / 1 Whirlwhind / Enhanced 1 / 1 Challenging Shout / Enhanced / Tactical 1 / 1 / 1 War Cry / Enhanced / Power 1 / 1 / 1 Booming Voice 3 Guttural Yell 2 Raid Leader 3 Aggressive Resistance 3 Prolific Fury 3 Death Blow / Enhanced / Fighter’s 5 / 1 / 1 Pit Fighter 3 No Mercy 3 Slaying Strike 3 Expose Vulnerability 3 Hamstring 1 Wrath of the Berserker / Prime variant / Supreme variant 1 / 1 / 1 Heavy Handed 3 Wallop 3 Concussion 3 Walking Arsenal 1

The real potential of any class can be unleashed by resorting to Paragon Boards and Glyphs. You get this provision after acquiring level 50. You can delve into this list highlighting the five best Glyphs for Barbarians in general.

The Paragon Boards and Glyphs listed below are a good fit for this build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Territorial Warbringer Mortal Draw Flawless Technique Undaunted Bone Breaker Exploit Weapons Master Ire Decimator Imbiber

Best Diablo 4 Death Blow Barbarian Legendary Aspects

This Aspect jives well with the Death Blow build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Barbarians do not possess any special mechanics like Enchantments (for Sorcerer) or Spirit Boons (for Druid), you can leverage the myriad Legendary Aspects. These impart great bonuses and can elevate your character stats.

Check out this list of the five best Legendary Aspects for Barbarians in this new season.

You can rely on the following Legendary Aspects for the Death Blow build:

Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind: You must extract it from any Legendary item associated with it.

You must extract it from any Legendary item associated with it. Aspect of Echoing Fury: You must clear out a dungeon named Sirocco Caverns within the Kehjistan region.

You must clear out a dungeon named Sirocco Caverns within the Kehjistan region. Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster: Calibel’s Mine Dungeon in Scosglen.

Calibel’s Mine Dungeon in Scosglen. Aspect of Berserk Ripping: Mournfield Dungeon in Dry Steppes.

Mournfield Dungeon in Dry Steppes. Aspect of Might: Finish the Dark Ravine Dungeon situated in Dry Steppes.

Finish the Dark Ravine Dungeon situated in Dry Steppes. Aspect of Encroaching Wrath: It is not tied to any of the dungeons, so resort to the extraction from Legendary loot with the help of an occultist.

You can socket Ruby on armor for this build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You must also make use of the right set of gems for your setup. For the Death Blow build, you must resort to Ruby for your armor, Diamond for jewelry, and Emerald for your weapon. Alternatively, you can slot Malignant Hearts into your jewelry for passive boosts.

Do remember to use these Malignant Hearts:

Amulet: Focused Rage (Vicious)

Focused Rage (Vicious) Ring 1: The Malignant Pact (Wrathful)

The Malignant Pact (Wrathful) Ring 2: Punishing Speed (Devious)

You can earn rewards from Season of the Malignant battle pass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 can be overwhelming if you are new to the game. There are plenty of complex mechanics that can be daunting at first glance. You can refer to this guide covering the ten best tips and tricks for beginners.