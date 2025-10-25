Diablo 4: Best Rogue builds in Season 10

Rogues are in decent shape in Diablo 4 Season 10, which is a nice thing to see. The seasons haven’t always been kind to them in terms of power, but Season 10 feels like pretty much everyone has at least one or two overpowered builds that can carry them through all of the game’s content. There’s still a month or so to go in Season 10 as of this writing, so it’s not too late to roll a Rogue and get started.
However, these are all endgame builds for Diablo 4 Rogues in Season 10, so you may need specific Uniques or Mythic Uniques to make them work. Thankfully, several of these, like Dance of Knives can be played as a leveling build, and then transition them into an endgame build when you have the right gear.
What are the best Rogue builds for Diablo 4 Season 10?
Top Rogue builds
- Death Trap Rogue
- Dance of Knives Rogue
- Heartseeker Rogue
The above Rogue builds in Diablo 4 Season 10 are pretty strict on what they need, but they’re worth it in terms of sheer power they bring to the game. You’ll no doubt need specific Chaos Armor, and Chaos Perks, alongside regular Uniques, but I’ll cover those below.
1) Death Trap Rogue
- Chaos Perks: Enervated Strikes, Crazy Brew, Marred Guard, A Beast Cornered
- Useful Chaos Armor: Banished Lord’s Talisman (Gloves), Beastfall Boots (Legs), Scoundrel’s Leathers (Boots)
When I think of the most powerful Rogue builds for Diablo 4 Season 10, one of the first ones that I think of is Death Trap Rogue. It does have some strict requirements, like a cooldown for Death Trap under 10s, that’s important.
You’re also going to want a bunch of Chaos Armor. With this build, you Dash and Death Trap to build Momentum, and when you fight bosses, you try to keep them under your Caltrops. Poison Trap is used on Elites, and Smoke Grenade enhances your damage. Then, you Death Trap to obliterate things. The aforementioned Chaos Armor really make this build pop off. If you can get it, Heir of Perdition is a great Mythic Unique for this loadout too.
2) Dance of Knives Rogue
- Chaos Perks: Enervated Strikes, Accelerating Chaos, Power Siphon, Hit and Run (or A Beast Cornered with Marred Guard)
- Useful Chaos Armor: Fists of Fate (Chest/Pants/Boots), Scoundrel’s Leathers (Pants/Boots)
- Required Legendary Aspect: Star Shards
Do you find Death Trap Rogue to be a little on the tricky side? Are you not a fan of potentially complex rotations and figuring out the perfect time to do every little thing? Then Diablo 4 Rogues like yourself in Season 10 want to play Dance of Knives instead! Just make sure Dance of Knives is on your 1-4 button, and not on your LMB.
That will make you stand still when you run out of charges, and that’s not good. To make this build run, you activate Poison Imbuement, so you can Poison Trap with Bursting Venoms, Caltrops your enemies, and then hold down Dance of Knives! You use Poison Imbuement off cooldown as well, and Concealment when you need Unstoppable.
3) Heartseeker Rogue
- Chaos Perks: Marred Guard, Unpredictable Alchemy, Accelerating Chaos, A Beast Cornered
- Required Uniques: Shard of Verathiel
- Useful Chaos Armor: Fists of Fate (Chest/Pants/Boots), Crown of Lucion (Chest/Gloves/Pants/Boots), Grasp of Shadow (Chest/Pants/Boots), Paingorger’s Gauntlets (Chest/Pants/Boots)
As you can probably predict by the name Heartseeker Rogue, this Diablo 4 Season 10 build uses the Heartseeker ability to shred through targets. It does take a little setup, but it’s worth it. Dash gets us where we’re going, Smoke Grenades to deal with Elite packs, and Caltrops for harder enemies. Shadow Clone procs the No Witnesses Legendary Node on the Paragon Board, which gives you a significant damage boost.
Then you pop Heartseeker for the harder enemies. For regular trash mobs, you can just use Heartseeker. You’ll also use Dark Shroud on cooldown to keep safe. This is a pretty safe, mobile, and not to mention powerful build. It can shred through enemies, especially when you start stacking up those Chaos Armor pieces, and Shard of Verathiel.
