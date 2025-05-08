Diablo 4: How to get Saboteur's Signet and it's Unique Effects

In Diablo 4, players continue to seek powerful Uniques to enhance their builds in Season 8. For Rogue players, one standout piece of gear is the Saboteur's Signet, a unique ring that turns your Core Skills into a tool of crowd control and chaos.
In this guide, we'll learn how to acquire Saboteur’s Signet, its unique effects, and which builds benefit the most from equipping it.
What is Saboteur’s Signet in Diablo 4?
Saboteur’s Signet is a unique ring designed exclusively for the Rogue class. Its signature effect enhances the Rogue’s crowd control and AoE capabilities, turning regular Core Skills into tools of tactical disruption.
When equipped, Saboteur’s Signet grants a chance for Core Skills to automatically throw Stun Grenades. These deal physical damage and briefly stun enemies caught in the blast, adding both utility and damage to your core rotation. Additionally, the grenades benefit from a 5% Lucky Hit Chance, creating further synergy for Lucky Hit-focused builds.
Affixes of Saboteur’s Signet
Beyond its unique passive, Saboteur’s Signet provides bonuses that amplify grenade performance and resource efficiency. These include:
Implicit Modifiers
- +12.5% Resistance to All Elements
- +12.5% Shadow Resistance
Unique Modifiers
- +275.0% Grenade Damage
- +42.5% Stun Grenade Size
- +1 Energy when a Stun Grenade Explodes
- 8.8% Cooldown Reduction
These affixes on the ring make it ideal for Rogues who lean into aggressive, cooldown-reliant playstyles and want to maximize their AoE-heavy abilities.
Unique Effect of Saboteur’s Signet
The primary Unique Effect reads:
- Casting a Core Skill has a 45% chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal [x] Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second.
- Your Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
This makes the ring particularly potent in high-density mob encounters or PvP, where stunning multiple enemies and adding chip damage can turn the fight in your favor. It's a fantastic option for builds that prioritize rapid Core Skill use, especially those that integrate grenades, traps, or Lucky Hit triggers.
How to get Saboteur’s Signet in Diablo 4
There are several effective ways to acquire Saboteur’s Signet in Diablo 4 Season 8: Belial’s Return, ranging from boss farming to open-world events. Here are the primary methods:
Defeating Lair and Uber Bosses
The quickest way to farm Saboteur’s Signet is by challenging specific high-tier bosses known to drop Uniques in Diablo 4. These include:
- Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint — Found within the Hall of the Penitent dungeon in the Dindai Flats region of Sanctuary. In Season 8, you are not required to use 12 Living Steel to summon him; rather, you use it to unlock his reward cache after defeating him.
- Harbinger of Hatred — He is located within the Harbinger’s Den dungeon in Nahantu. Opening the Harbinger’s cache requires 3 Abhorrent Hearts, which can be obtained from Urivar’s Hoard. Access to this boss is gated behind progress in the Vessel of Hatred campaign, though players can join others who have already unlocked the content.
Repeated farming of these two bosses increases the chance of getting the Saboteur’s Signet.
Participating in Nightmare Dungeons and World Events
The Saboteur’s Signet, a unique ring, can also drop from completing Nightmare Dungeons, especially those at higher tiers. These dungeons are a reliable source of unique gear and offer the added benefit of experience and glyph upgrades.
Additionally, participating in World Events like Gathering Legions and defeating World Bosses around Sanctuary can also yield Uniques, making them excellent supplementary farming methods.
Farming Helltide chests
Helltide Events are timed, region-wide activities that spawn every hour and allow players to gather Aberrant Cinders by defeating enemies. Spend these Cinders to open Tortured Chests, which have a high chance to drop unique items, including Saboteur’s Signet.
Prioritize staying alive, as you will lose half of your collected Cinders when you die.
Gamble using the Murmuring Obols
If you're feeling lucky enough, visit the Purveyor of Curiosities to gamble for rings using Murmuring Obols (Obols). While this method is based on RNG, it's a viable option if you have an excess of Obols.
Keep in mind that the gambling result can range from Magic items to Uniques, so results may vary.
Best way to build around the Saboteur’s Signet
Saboteur’s Signet is best used in Rogue builds that leverage grenades, traps, or Lucky Hit mechanics. Builds that focus on high Core Skill uptime, rapid energy generation, and crowd control will find this ring especially effective. It pairs well with gear and passives that reduce cooldowns and enhance grenade synergies.
Players running stun-based PvP builds or grenade-centric PvE setups will benefit most from this Unique, as it provides both offensive pressure and utility without needing to manually deploy every grenade.
Saboteur’s Signet is a must-have for Rogues looking to amplify their Core Skill rotations with powerful, passive stun effects. With multiple farming methods available in Diablo 4, especially in Season 8, it’s a worthy goal for endgame players.
Whether you're clearing dungeons, farming Helltide events, or targeting bosses like Grigoire and the Harbinger of Hatred, this ring will elevate your Rogue’s combat efficiency to new heights.
