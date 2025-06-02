Diablo 4: Tibault’s Will unique effect explained

In Diablo 4, gear is more than just stat-padding — it’s often the difference between dominating a Nightmare Dungeon or getting wiped in seconds. Among the growing list of powerful Unique items, Tibault’s Will stands out as a game-changer. This versatile piece of armor can be equipped by any class, and thanks to its synergy with the Unstoppable effect, it’s become a favorite in many of the top builds across the board.

This guide dives deep into everything you need to know about Tibault’s Will: what it does, how to find it, and how the best builds in the game use it to devastating effect.

What is Tibault’s Will?

Tibault’s Will is a pair of Unique Pants that any class in Diablo 4 can equip (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tibault’s Will is a pair of Unique Pants that any class in Diablo 4 can equip. Its primary draw lies in its powerful effect tied to the Unstoppable mechanic. Here’s what makes it so valuable to most players:

Affixes:

In addition to the unique power, Tibault’s Will comes with high-impact affixes that further enhance your character’s strength:

+51-65 All Stats

+424-457 Maximum Life

+8-16 Maximum Resource

10.5-15.0% Damage Reduction while Unstoppable

The bonus to all stats and max life makes it universally useful, while the resource and damage reduction bonuses offer strong synergy with builds that rely on burst phases or constant mobility.

Unique Effect

Unstoppable is a crucial defensive status effect in Diablo 4 — it removes and prevents all forms of crowd control effects (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You deal 20%[x] increased damage while Unstoppable and for 5 seconds after. When you become Unstoppable, gain 50 of your Primary Resource.

Unstoppable is a crucial defensive status effect in Diablo 4 — it removes and prevents all forms of crowd control effects (like stuns, slows, and freezes). With Tibault’s Will, it becomes a potent offensive trigger as well. Every time you gain Unstoppable, your damage output spikes and your primary resource is replenished instantly, giving you both survival and burst potential.

How to get Tibault’s Will in Diablo 4

Tibault’s Will can drop from multiple sources in Diablo 4; here are the best ways to go about farming it:

Target farming via Boss Hoards

The most reliable way to obtain Tibault’s Will is by farming the game’s Uber Bosses and Ladder Bosses, each of which has a specific loot table. The following bosses can drop Tibault’s Will:

Echo of Duriel

The Beast in the Ice

Echo of Andariel

Urivar the Flayed

Harbinger of Hatred

Each of these bosses leaves behind their hoards, which you’ll need to open using specific materials collected from in-game events.

How to access the Boss Hoards

Let’s break down how to summon these enemies and access their hoards:

Echo of Duriel

Duriel is summoned in Kehjistan at the Gaping Crevasse Dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Duriel is summoned in Kehjistan at the Gaping Crevasse Dungeon. Once you have defeated him, interact with his hoard to have a chance of getting the Unique item. To access the hoard, you will need:

3x Shard of Agony (can be farmed by defeating Greigiore, the Galvanic Saint)

Duriel’s loot pool includes many of the game’s most coveted Uniques, making him a high-priority farm.

Echo of Andariel

To fight the Echo of Andariel, you need to go to the Hanged Man’s Hall in the Kehjistan region (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To fight the Echo of Andariel, you need to go to the Hanged Man’s Hall in the Kehjistan region. Once you have managed to beat her, access the hoard to get unique items like Tibault’s Will. To open the hoard, you will need to have:

3x Pincushioned Doll (can be farmed from The Beast in the Ice)

The Beast in the Ice

This boss is located within the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon at the Desolate Highlands (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This boss is located within the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon at the Desolate Highlands. After he is defeated, unlock his hoard to get a chance of acquiring the item. To open the hoard, you will need:

12x Distilled Fear (can be farmed from Nightmare Dungeons and using Tribute of Titans in the Undercity of Kurast)

This boss drops powerful Uniques and several all-class items, including Tibault’s Will.

Urivar the Flayed

Urivar can be found in the Fields of Judgement dungeon in Nahantu (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Urivar can be found in the Fields of Judgement dungeon in Nahantu. After he is beaten, you’ll need to open his hoard to get the unique item. To open the hoard, you will need:

12x Judicator's Masks (can be acquired from running the Undercity of Kurast using the Tribute of Titans and from opening Whispers of the Dead caches)

He’s a brutal opponent to take on, but offers a strong loot pool favoring defensive and hybrid gear.

Harbinger of Hatred

This boss can be encountered in the Harbinger’s Den dungeon in the Nahantu (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This boss can be encountered in the Harbinger’s Den dungeon in the Nahantu region of Sanctuary. You’ll need to open the cache after defeating him. To open the cache, you will need:

3x Abhorrent Hearts (can be acquired from defeating Urivar)

The Harbinger of Hatred is part of the new boss ladder and drops Uniques specific to the expansion’s content, including Tibault’s Will.

Can drop from chests during Helltide events

Tibault’s Will can also drop from Mystery Chests in Helltide events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tibault’s Will can also drop from Mystery Chests in Helltide events. These events occur hourly and fill the region with empowered enemies. Defeat them to collect Aberrant Cinders (Cinders), which are used to open special chests.

While not as targetable as boss drops, this is a solid farming method, especially if you’re playing solo or casually.

Can drop from Nightmare dungeons & world events

These methods are more RNG-driven but allow for steady progression (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Running Nightmare Dungeons, slaying World Bosses, and participating in Gathering Legions world events also provide a chance to drop Unique items like Tibault’s Will. These methods are more RNG-driven but allow for steady progression across the board.

Can be gambled with Obols

You can gamble for pants using Murmuring Obols (Obols) at the Purveyor of Curiosity. While the chance of hitting a Unique is low, this is an easy way to roll the dice when you have extra Obols in your inventory.

Can drop from random chests & enemies

Tibault’s Will can drop from random enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tibault’s Will can drop from random enemies and chests all across Sanctuary. So keep an eye out for chests hidden away in the world.

Best builds that use Tibault’s Will

Tibault’s Will is a top-tier Unique item that fits naturally into most of the high-performing meta builds in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Because the item works with any class and hinges on the Unstoppable effect, it fits naturally into builds that use mobility skills, defensive escapes, or skills that cleanse debuffs.

Sorcerer Builds

Chain Lightning , Ball Lightning , and Blizzard Sorcerers benefit massively from the resource gain, especially when pairing it with teleportation or Flame Shield (both grant Unstoppable to you).

, , and Sorcerers benefit massively from the resource gain, especially when pairing it with teleportation or Flame Shield (both grant Unstoppable to you). These builds burn through mana quickly, so gaining 50 instantly creates longer, uninterrupted casting chains, increasing your overall damage-dealing capability.

Barbarian Builds

Whirlwind , Double Swing , and Upheaval builds regularly use shouts that grant Unstoppable. This makes it easy to proc the effect frequently.

, , and builds regularly use shouts that grant Unstoppable. This makes it easy to proc the effect frequently. With Fury management being central to Barbarian rotations, Tibault’s Will smooths out the flow and enhances burst windows.

Rogue Builds

Penetrating Shot , Barrage , and Rapid Fire Rogues often use Shadow Step or Dash to reposition between mobs, which can grant Unstoppable with the right Aspects or passives.

, , and Rogues often use Shadow Step or Dash to reposition between mobs, which can grant Unstoppable with the right Aspects or passives. The additional resource allows for more frequent castings of their hard-hitting abilities.

Necromancer Builds

Blood Surge , Bone Spear , and Corpse Explosion ( Blight) builds appreciate the extra Essence gained from Tibault’s Will.

, , and ( builds appreciate the extra Essence gained from Tibault’s Will. While Necromancers rely more on proper setup, triggering Unstoppable through movement or defensive options lets them gain the effect without breaking the rhythm of your gameplay.

Tibault’s Will is a top-tier Unique item that fits naturally into most of the high-performing meta builds in Diablo 4. It rewards those who understand when and how to use the Unstoppable status effect, turning a defensive mechanic into a highly offensive powerhouse.

Whether you're running Nightmare Dungeons, speed-farming Helltide events, or chasing down the Ladder bosses, Tibault’s Will can be a cornerstone of your primary gear setup.

If your build uses mobility or needs help with resource management, this item is absolutely worth getting your hands on. With multiple acquisition paths and a wide range of compatibility, Tibault’s Will is one of the most versatile Unique pants currently available in Diablo 4.

