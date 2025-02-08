Is Diablo 4 down on PlayStation? PSN server status (February 7-8, 2025)

Diablo 4 fans on the PlayStation Network have been reportedly facing some issues between February 7 and February 8, 2025. A major outage has hit the Sony platform’s systems, leaving many gamers without a lot of online options. On February 7, 2025, at around 7 pm PST, PSN went down for many users worldwide. This has created a wealth of problems, from some being able to log in and others getting error messages.

This is an unfortunate time for this to happen to Diablo 4 players on the PlayStation console. The Lunar Awakening event is on-going, as is the newest season, Season 7: The Season of Witchcraft. If you’re struggling on the PSN, here’s what you need to know about the current situation.

Diablo 4 is reportedly still down for some PlayStation players right now

At the time of writing, Diablo 4 appears to be down for PlayStation users, but this is not a Blizzard problem. It’s also not the only game facing issues right now either. For example, the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta is currently unavailable for PSN users, thanks to this major global outage.

Trending

Sorry to say, PSN is still having issues with online functionality (Image via Sony)

Blizzard's servers aren’t down, so players on PC and Xbox are able to freely log in and work on the current seasonal content or limited-time event if they wish to. On the other hand, PlayStation users are almost certainly going to face problems. Some players have reportedly been able to log in, but stability is not guaranteed for your gameplay.

If you planned on grinding Torment 4 content, Uber bosses, or playing on Hardcore, we don’t recommend you try that at this time. We recommend waiting until the PlayStation servers are more stable before diving back into serious content in Diablo 4 again, at least on PSN.

Now is not the time to be pushing Infernal Hordes in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

At this time, there is no word on when the PSN servers will be fixed, either. Players are still facing major issues trying to log into their games. PlayStation is aware of the issue, there isn’t much in the way of information available.

PlayStation’s official Network Status page reveals “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

You’re free to try and log in, because it’s working for some players. However, if you plan on tackling difficult content, you may be better off playing on a different platform, until this is all sorted out.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback