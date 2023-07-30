Diablo 4 Ferals' Den: Location, how to clear, rewards, and more

The Diablo 4 Ferals' Den is one of the few dungeons in the game that exclusively features wild beasts and other creatures commonly found in the forests of the Sanctuary. Interestingly, this is also one of the few dungeons locked behind a Stronghold. So to actually get to this dungeon, players must clear the Stronghold in the region where the dungeon is located.

Although most dungeons in the game don't have a level requirement, Ferals' Den has one. While not explicitly mentioned, it's indirectly applicable. Having said that, here's a quick guide on where to find the Ferals' Den in Diablo 4 and how to complete it.

Diablo 4 Ferals' Den location

Ferals' Den location in Diablo 4 (Image via Mapgenie.io)

The Diablo 4 Ferals' Den can be found in the Scosglen region of the Sanctuary. First, go to the Moordaine Lodge, a Stronghold northeast of Tirmair. To access this dungeon, you will have to clear out Moordaine Lodge.

As for the level requirement, to clear out Moordaine Lodge, you will have to be at least level 32. Now, these Strongholds will always be two levels above your current character level, but if you're below the aforementioned level, you will have a tough time clearing it out. As for the dungeon, it's best to attempt it at level 53 and above.

After you've vanquished the Stronghold boss and activated the Wanderer's Shrine, you will finally see the Diablo 4 Ferals' Den appear on your map.

How to clear the Ferals' Den dungeon in Diablo 4

The Ferals' Den dungeon entry (Image via Blizzard)

First of all, this is a dungeon full of wild beasts and monsters found in the wilderness. Moreover, it has a lot of tight corners and small passages, so it's easy to get overwhelmed by large groups of enemies. So make sure you go in with a build meant for crowd control.

The Diablo 4 Ferals' Den dungeon can be divided into three stages. These are as follows:

Collect Animus from Animus carriers and deposit them in a jar to open the first door.

Interact with three different runestones

Bossfight.

For the first stage, you must defeat around seven to eight Animus carriers. These are large Elites that are surrounded by smaller enemies. If you see a skull icon on your minimap, that's an Animus carrier. After defeating all of them, make your way to the central door and deposit the Animus in the jar to unlock the door.

In the second stage of the dungeon, you will have to interact with three runestones and defeat all the enemies that spawn around them. This will unlock a third door that will take you to the boss fight directly.

The Diablo 4 Ferals' Den boss fight is a rather complicated one. The boss has a lot of AoE attacks that you need to be wary of. Always keep an eye on the floor for incoming AoE strikes, and make sure you steer clear of them otherwise, you'll be knocked out pretty quickly. This boss is fairly tanky, so ensure you have a good DPS build going into this fight.

Diablo 4 Ferals' Den rewards

Aspect of Quicksand (Image via Blizzard)

The first time you complete this dungeon, you will be rewarded with the Aspect of Quicksand. This Legendary Aspect can be used by Druids only and works well when paired with the Earthen Bulwark build.

Whenever an enemy is damaged by Earthen skills, they're slowed by 25 percent for five seconds, making them easy targets. Slowing down enemies is an effective crowd-control strategy in Diablo 4.