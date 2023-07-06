All Diablo 4 Druid key passives, explained

Building an optimized character in Diablo 4 can be challenging since there are plenty of variables to consider when choosing which skills to pick up. Each character has plenty of different skills and abilities to choose from, and it might become confusing to understand which skills synergize well with each other and which passive abilites complement your build the best.

This is true for every class in Diablo 4, but it is incredibly challenging for the Druid. Druids are capable of doing so many cool things such as shapeshifting into a werebear or a werewolf. They can also control the forces of nature to aid them in combat and call upon allies to do their bidding.

This list will provide an explanation for each key passive for the Druid with the aim of helping you choose which one to go with.

Exploring all the key passives for Druids in Diablo 4

1) Nature's Fury

Druids are capable of commanding both the storms or the earth to slay enemies in front of them, turning them into literal forces of nature. Storm skills and Earth skills are present in almost every category of skills for the Druid in Diablo 4.

For example, Earthen Bulwark and Cyclone Armor are both Defensive skills. The former, as the name implies, is an Earth Skill, while the latter is a Storm skill. The key passive Nature's Fury provides a chance to trigger a free nature-based skill from the same category opposite to the one you are using. For example, using Earthen Bulwark may trigger Cyclone Armor for free. This means that it won't cost any of your resources.

Nature's Fury is a fantastic key passive for being able to utilize most of the Druid's skills even if you choose to go for a build that uses Storm or Earth skills exclusively. It is important to note that it relies purely on chance to activate.

2) Earthen Might

If you want to create an Earth Druid in Diablo 4, whose key passive also only boosts your Earth skills, then you can ignore Nature's Fury and go for Earthen Might instead. This skill has a Lucky Hit effect that is activated by Earth Skills.

Damaging enemies with Earth skills has a five percent chance to do two things: It restores your Spirit and causes your attacks to be guaranteed Critical Strikes for five seconds. The Lucky Hit chance is increased to ten percent if your Earth Skill lands a Critical Strike or if the target is Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back.

However, the chances of triggering the effects of this key passive are extremely low. Five percent is low odds, and even if we consider that there is a potential to raise it to ten, Critical Strikes are also determined by chance.

3) Perfect Storm

If you want to invest fully in creating a Storm Druid right down to the key passive, then Diablo 4 has got you covered as well. The key passive is called Perfect Storm and, unlike Earthen Might, it does not rely on low Lucky Hit odds to activate. Instead, it relies more on your timing and chaining your combos correctly.

With this key passive, Storm skills that you cast grant you an additional Spirit, and it also deals increased damage when that damage is dealt to Vulnerable, Immobilized, or Slowed enemies.

Druids in Diablo 4 can easily leave their opponents vulnerable. If you are able to string your attacks together for combos wherein you leave them Vulnerable before casting a Storm Skill, then you will be able to maximize the effects of this key passive.

4) Bestial Rampage

Bestial Rampage moves away from the Storm and Earth skills of the Druid in Diablo 4 and focuses on strengthening or providing bonuses to their shapeshifting abilities. Whether you are using Werewolf or Werebear skills, you can benefit from Bestial Rampage.

After being a Werewolf for 2.5 seconds, you gain +25% Attack Speed for fifteen seconds. After being a Werebear for 2.5 seconds, you deal x30% increased damage for fifteen seconds.

These are both great benefits that simply rely on you staying as a Werewolf or a Werebear for a short time. This key passive does not require you to think about a lot before activating it. If you go for this skill, it simply benefits both your shapeshifting abilities, and it is especially useful if you invest in both skills on your Diablo 4 Druid build.

5) Ursine Strength

Shapeshifting into a Werebear in Diablo 4 will grant you great defensive bonuses, making it perfect for a tank Druid build. Picking skills that further improve your survivability is a must for tanks, which is what Ursine Strength does.

With this key passive, you gain x20% additional maximum life while in Werebear form and for three additional seconds after leaving Werebear form. Additionally, while Healthy, you deal x30% increased damage as well.

The latter buff only works when you have tons of health available, which might be difficult to manage if you are tanking all the time. Pairing this with items and legendary aspects that further improve your defense is the best way to maximize its effects.

6) Lupine Ferocity

This sixth and final item on the list for Druid key passives is made for those who like Werewolf skills. Werewolves are not as tanky as Werebear builds, but they can deal huge amounts of damage and can potentially take out single targets in just a few attacks. Lupine Ferocity boosts that damage output.

Every sixth Werewolf skill hit Critically Strikes and deals x70% increased damage. If you are dealing with multiple enemies at once and want to land a guaranteed Critical Strike with massive extra damage to a specific enemy, then you simply need to be mindful of how many Werewolf skills you've already cast.

Lupine Ferocity is best paired with an exclusively Werewolf build in Diablo 4 or one that has more Werewolf skills to ensure that you are able to activate its effect more often. Chaining together Werewolf skills quickly lets you clear out enemies or easily deplete the health of bosses and elites in Diablo 4 as long as you ensure that every sixth skill hits them for a guaranteed Critical Strike and bonus damage.

These are all of the key passives available for the Druid in Diablo 4. It is important to note that this list is by no means a ranking and is simply an overview to guide you in choosing your key passive.

