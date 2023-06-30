Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned: Location, how to clear, rewards and more

Diablo 4 is littered with a lot of dungeons. Although there's no limit to how many times players can complete a dungeon in the game, they must complete it at least once to unlock the Legendary Aspects associated with it. Moreover, not all dungeons are available from the very beginning; players will have to explore areas and, in some cases, clear Strongholds as well to access them.

The Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned is one such dungeon that players should attempt as soon as they can access it. It has some really impressive rewards and can be used by all classes in the game. Having said that, here's a quick rundown of where to find this dungeon and how to complete it.

Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned location

The Halls of the Damned dungeon can be found in the Khejistan region of the Sanctuary in Diablo 4. This dungeon is located in the Scouring Sands area, to the east of the Alcarnus Stronghold.

To access this dungeon, all you need to do is explore the area. When you first enter the area, you will be rewarded with +5 renown for exploration. The Halls of the Damned should be available to you after this.

How to complete the Halls of the Damned dungeon in Diablo 4

Unlike most other dungeons in the game, the Halls of the Damned is a huge dungeon, so you might have a tough time finding your way through it. If you lose your way, don't be afraid to access the map to see where you need to go.

Having said that, there are two basic objectives that you must complete to finish the Halls of the Damned. You will have to destroy two constructs for the first part, and for the second part, you will have to defeat the boss.

Both constructs are located on the first floor of the dungeon. The first one is known as the Idol of the Overseer.

This construct will fire damaging projectiles in different directions, so keep an eye on the ground to see the direction of the incoming projectile.

The second construct is known as the Seaborn Goddess. Unlike the first, this construct throws waves at you that will push you away and stun you.

Every time you defeat a construct, many enemies, including a few Elites, will spawn. After you've defeated them, you can move on to the next area.

As for the boss, it's a fairly straightforward fight.

He doesn't have a lot of health, so you might not have a hard time defeating him.

However, the boss has two attacks. The first one blinds you, and using the second, he summons exploding bone walls.

Both attacks deal a lot of damage, so make sure you avoid them at all costs.

Once you've defeated him, you'll receive a chest with the rewards.

Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned rewards

Ideally, you will be rewarded with gear whenever you complete a dungeon in Diablo 4. If you're on World Tier 3, there's a high chance that you might receive Sacred gear pieces. The same holds true for the Halls of the Damned as well.

If, however, this is the first time you've completed the dungeon, you will be rewarded with the Aspect of Disobedience. This Aspect can be used with all classes in the game and is recommended for any character that doesn't have high defensive stats.

