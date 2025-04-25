Diablo 4: How to build around the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul

Custom URL: diablo-4-d4-ring-of-the-sacrilegious-soul-necromancer-build-guide

The Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul is a powerful Unique in Diablo 4, specifically designed for Necromancers who excel with corpse-centric abilities. If you’re looking to create a high-damage, low actions-per-minute (APM) build that clears mobs efficiently, this ring deserves a central spot in your gear setup.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about building around this powerful ring — from skill choices and gear synergies to Paragon recommendations and optimal playstyle.

What makes the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul special?

Affixes and Unique Effects of the Ring of Sacrilegious Soul (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Introduced in Season of Blood, the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul transforms how Necromancers interact with corpses by automatically activating corpse-related skills. With this ring equipped, you don’t need to manually trigger Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion, or Corpse Tendrils—they fire off periodically as long as corpses are available nearby. This significantly reduces your APM (actions per minute), letting you focus more on positioning, dodging, and overall battlefield awareness.

Implicits:

+12.5% Resistance to All Elements

+12.5% Poison Resistance

Unique Modifiers:

+3 to Grim Harvest

+2 to Corpse Skills

+6.0% Lucky Hit Chance

+23.0% Movement Speed

Unique Effects:

You automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you:

Raise Skeleton every 2.0 seconds.

Corpse Explosion every 2.0 seconds.

Corpse Tendrils every 12.0 seconds.

Best Necromancer builds that benefit from the Ring in Diablo 4

The Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul is a perfect item to include during the mid-late-game builds, specifically if you want to lower how many actions you do per minute. It is compatible with multiple Necromancer builds, allowing you to focus less on skill deployment and more on maneuverability.

Necromancer Builds That Benefit from the Ring (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

1) Blood Surge or Blood Lance Necro

Both builds become extremely dynamic by automating certain skills like the Corpse Tendrils. You will need to use the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul to keep up the uptime on the Aspect of Grasping Veins.

Corpse Explosion becomes an automated follow-up to every kill, clearing packs rapidly.

becomes an automated follow-up to every kill, clearing packs rapidly. Corpse Tendrils clumps enemies together, setting up devastating Blood Surges.

clumps enemies together, setting up devastating Blood Surges. Raise Skeleton ensures you maintain a strong frontline without manual summoning.

2) Infinimist Necromancer

This is one of the best builds to create, be that for endgame or the beginning of your journey in Diablo 4. Combining this ring with X’Fal’s Corroded Signet amplifies your damage-over-time effects, and it pairs seamlessly with the Black River Scythe—boosting both the radius and power of each automated corpse explosion.

How to build around the Ring: Step-by-Step

1) Equip all Triggered Skills

Make sure Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion, and Corpse Tendrils are on your skill bar. The ring only triggers skills that are actively slotted.

2) Use gear that amplifies Corpse interactions

This gear amplifies Corpse interactions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Look for gear with these affixes:

+ Corpse Skill Damage

+ Minion Damage

+ Essence Gain

+ Resource on applying Crowd Control (Aspect of the Umbral)

Cooldown Reduction (for synergy with Tendrils)

Recommended items include Blood Getter’s Aspect, Flesh-Rending Aspect, and Ring of Mendeln (if you're running a minion-heavy setup).

3) Optimize Paragon Boards

Focus your Paragon progression on nodes that support:

Minion survivability and damage

Corpse generation and explosion

Shadow or Blood damage (depending on your build)

4) Use a corpse generation source

Since the ring’s power depends on a steady supply of corpses, consider the following:

Decompose (with the Flesh-Rending Aspect) to spawn corpses consistently.

5) Prioritize movement and survivability

Because your damage is partially automated, you can invest more heavily in staying alive and moving smartly.

Use mobility skills like Blood Mist or Evade-enhancing boots .

or . Stack Armor, Resistances, and Life on Kill to maintain uptime in survivability.

Tips for farming the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul

The Ring of Sacrilegious Soul can be acquired from the Echo of Varshan boss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you haven’t obtained the ring yet, here are the best farming strategies:

Echo of Varshan : Found at the Malignant Burrow. Summon using Malignant Hearts.

: Found at the Malignant Burrow. Summon using Malignant Hearts. Helltide Chests : Use Aberrant Cinders during Helltide events to unlock Tortured Gifts of Mysteries.

: Use Aberrant Cinders during Helltide events to unlock Tortured Gifts of Mysteries. World Events : Participate in Legion Events, World Bosses, and Nightmare Dungeons for random drops.

: Participate in Legion Events, World Bosses, and Nightmare Dungeons for random drops. Obol gambling: Spend Murmuring Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosity, targeting rings.

The Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul turns tedious corpse skill micromanagement into smooth, automated destruction. Whether you're a casual player looking for a laid-back farming experience or a competitive grinder pushing higher-tier content, this ring provides unmatched value for any Necromancer running corpse-based mechanics in Diablo 4.

