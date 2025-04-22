How to find X'Fal's Corroded Signet in Diablo 4 and its Unique Effects

In Diablo 4, some unique items can completely reshape how a build functions, offering powerful synergies that go beyond raw stats. X'Fal's Corroded Signet is one such Unique ring that stands out for players who rely heavily on damage-over-time effects—especially Burn, Poison, and Shadow damage.

Ad

Whether you're playing a Sorcerer stacking Ignite, a Rogue spreading Venom, or a Necromancer applying endless Blight, this ring can take your build to the next level.

In this guide, we'll cover where and how to obtain X'Fal’s Corroded Signet in Diablo 4, what makes it such a potent item, and which builds benefit the most from equipping it.

What Is X'Fal's Corroded Signet in Diablo 4?

X'Fal’s Corroded Signet is a Unique ring in Diablo 4 that significantly enhances the potential of damage-over-time builds. It introduces an effect that periodically triggers Shadow damage explosions based on applied DoT effects, turning passive status ailments into an offensive weapon.

Ad

Trending

Stats and Unique Perks of X'Fal's Corroded Signet (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

X'Fal's Corroded Signet Stats and Unique Perks

Ad

In addition to the Shadow Explosion mechanic, the ring rolls with powerful affixes that naturally support DoT-based builds.

+12.5% Resistance to All Elements

+12.5% Fire Resistance

+65 All Stats (up to +127 with masterworking)

(up to +127 with masterworking) +95.0% Damage Over Time (up to +182.2% with masterworking)

(up to +182.2% with masterworking) +60.0% Vulnerable Damage (up to +117.0% with masterworking)

(up to +117.0% with masterworking) +6.0% Lucky Hit Chance (up to +11.7% with masterworking)

The ring adds passive AoE to otherwise single-target-focused builds, giving DoT users a method to clear groups without additional active skills. It also provides synergy with other Shadow-based gear or Paragon boards by taking advantage of Vulnerable applications.

Ad

Core Unique Effect

Unique Effects of X'Fal's Corroded Signet (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lucky Hit: Your damage over time effects have up to a 75% chance to erupt, dealing [x] damage of the same type to surrounding enemies.

Ad

This makes the Signet ideal for builds that apply constant DoTs to multiple targets—allowing them to scale their AoE damage without requiring extra active skills or cooldowns.

How to Get X'Fal's Corroded Signet in Diablo 4

Unlike Legendary items, Uniques in Diablo 4 have more specific conditions tied to their drop locations. X'fal’s Corroded Signet is available as part of the World Tier 3 (Nightmare) and World Tier 4 (Torment) loot pool, meaning you’ll need to progress into endgame content before it has a chance to drop.

Ad

Target-farming specific bosses

X'fal’s Corroded Signet can be acquired from two separate bosses in Diablo 4. The Echo of Duriel, Maggot King, and the Echo of Andariel, Maiden of Anguish, both drop the Unique ring. Farming these two bosses repeatedly is the best and fastest way to obtain X'Fal’s Corroded Signet.

1) Echo of Duriel, Maggot King

Echo of Duriel, Maggot King (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Echo of Duriel can be encountered in Kehjistan, within the Gaping Crevasse dungeon. You will need Shard of Agony (drops from Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint) and Mucus-Slick Egg (dropped by Echo of Varshan) to summon Duriel and begin the fight.

Ad

2) Echo of Andariel, Maiden of Anguish

Echo of Andariel, Maiden of Anguish (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Echo of Andariel boss can be fought in Kehjistan, within the Hanged Man’s Hall dungeon. To begin the encounter, you will need to spend Sandscorched Shackles (drops after defeating Lord Zir) and Pincushioned Dolls (drops from The Beast in Ice) at the Altar of Anguish inside the dungeon.

Ad

Drops randomly around the world and during world events

Drops randomly during world events (Image via Blizzard Entertainmnt)

The X'fal’s Corroded Signet Unique ring can be found randomly around the world while slaying enemies and looting chests. World events like Legion Events, World Bosses, and Nightmare Dungeons are also a great source of finding Unique items in Diablo, including the X'fal’s Corroded Signet.

Ad

While it is possible to get the Unique ring from these sources, it will take a lot of grinding before you actually get the desired item.

Gamble at the Purveyor of Curiosity

The Purveyor of Curiosity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Purveyor of Curiosity is a unique NPC in Diablo 4 who allows a gambling chance to obtain items (varying from magic to unique) at the price of Murmuring Obols (Obols). While getting The X'fal’s Corroded Signet Unique ring depends on luck, it still is a good way to spend collected Obols.

Ad

Can be found in Helltide event chests

Can be found during Helltide event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Helltide events in Diablo 4 provide a solid chance of farming unique items like the X'fal’s Corroded Signet unique ring. Collect Aberrant Cinders (Cinders) during the event and unlock chests using them. This method is luck-based, meaning it's randomized, so it might take some time to find the item. But the massive amount of loot received during this event is worth the grind.

Ad

Best classes and builds for X'fal's Corroded Signet in Diablo 4

Because of its Shadow damage explosions triggered by DoTs, this ring works best on characters who stack and spread these effects rapidly. Some standout options include:

1) Necromancer (Shadowblight Builds)

Shadow DoTs from Shadowblight and other curse mechanics are perfect for triggering X’fal’s explosion. Pairing this ring with Paragon boards that scale Shadow damage can create devastating AoE effects.

Ad

2) Rogue (Poison Trap or Twisting Blades)

DoT-heavy Poison builds with fast attack speed benefit from frequent procs. It also adds extra AoE when clearing groups with Poison Imbuement or Traps.

3) Sorcerer (Burning Builds)

Ignite builds applying Burn effects with Fireball or Firewall will see extra AoE from every DoT application, increasing total clear speed without needing to change playstyle.

4) Druid (Poison or Storm Builds)

If you're running a nature-themed DoT build, particularly one using Poison Creeper or Lightning Storm, this ring adds bonus AoE that scales well with dot-spam builds.

Ad

X’fal’s Corroded Signet is more than just a ring — it’s a massive damage amplifier for DoT-heavy builds, rewarding consistent status effect application with area-clearing Shadow damage. If your build applies ailments regularly, this unique item can offer both style and substance to your setup.

It may not be easy to find, but the reward is worth the grind. Focus your endgame farming in Nightmare Dungeons, Helltide events, and high-tier bosses to give yourself the best shot at looting this powerful ring. Once equipped, you'll feel a noticeable difference in both clear speed and overall performance.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More