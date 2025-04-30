Diablo 4: How to get Band of Ichorous Rose and its Unique Effects

Diablo 4: Season 8 introduces several powerful new Uniques for every class. The Band of Ichorous Rose stands out as a top-tier pick for Rogues who focus on trap-skill-based gameplay. This Unique ring transforms how Poison Trap functions, delivering explosive damage potential and improved synergy with Rogue resource mechanics.
In this guide, we will go through the basics of this Unique item, how to find it, and where to use it in Diablo 4 Season 8.
Band of Ichorous Rose – stats and affixes
The Band of Ichorous Rose is a Unique Ring made exclusively for the Rogue class. Designed around the Poison Trap skill, it not only enhances the damage output but also unlocks additional synergies with the Rogue’s Combo Points and Specializations, making it a must-have for poison-focused builds.
This Unique ring has impressive stats that support both survivability and offensive capabilities. Here’s a look at the affixes you get:
Implicit Modifiers
- +4 Maximum Poison Traps
Unique Modifiers
- +(18.5-27.5)% Chance for Poison Trap to Cast Twice
- +(10.5-15.0)% Attack Speed
- +(3.0-5.0)% Maximum Poison Resistance
- +(41.5-55.0)% Poison Resistance
These affixes allow you to deploy more traps, attack faster, and withstand poison-based damage sources – all synergize perfectly with poison-heavy Rogue builds like the Poison Trap Rogue.
Also read: Diablo 4 Season 8 is turning its attention to the Trapper side of Rogues
Unique Effect explained
What sets the Band of Ichorous Rose apart is its game-changing Unique Effect:
Poison Trap always deals its full damage over three seconds and benefits from all of its upgrades, which are increased by 100.0%[x].
Poison Trap also:
- Benefits from Combo Points
- Has no Cooldown during Inner Sight
- Cooldown is reduced by Preparation
Why it matters:
- Instant damage: Poison Trap deals its full damage in three seconds instead of over time, allowing for burst-style play.
- Specialization synergy: The ring unlocks interactions with all Rogue specializations:
- Combo points: Poison Trap becomes stronger when fully charged.
- Inner sight: Unlimited trap usage during active windows.
- Preparation: Cooldowns shrink significantly for sustained trap usage.
- Trap builds become viable for endgame: You can now use Poison Trap as a consistent damage core, rather than just crowd control or utility.
How to get the Band of Ichorous Rose in Diablo 4
This ring is not locked to a single boss or activity, meaning you can obtain it through several high-end content types in World Tier IV:
Can be acquired from chests in Helltide events
Helltide events happen hourly in Diablo 4, taking place across Sanctuary. Participate in them and earn Aberrant Cinders (Cinders); use these to open loot chests during the event. These chests have a chance to drop class-specific Uniques like the Band of Ichorous Rose.
Note that you could lose half of your collected Cinders if you die during the event. So play smartly and try to spend as much as possible before the event ends.
Can be acquired from Boss Hordes
Unlike previous seasons, in Diablo 4 Season 8, you don't need to gather materials to summon bosses. Rather, you gather the materials to open chests left by defeated bosses. These chests (Boss Hordes) can easily drop Unique items like the Band of Ichorous Rose.
Nightmare Dungeons
Farming Nightmare Dungeons is a reliable way to earn Ancestral-level Uniques in Diablo 4. Prioritize dungeons at a higher tier for a better chance at looting Uniques like the Band of Ichorous Rose.
World bosses & Legion events
These time-based events can drop Ancestral Uniques, especially when completed in World Tier IV. Constant attempts at these events may result in the acquisition of the Band of Ichorous Rose or similar Unique Items in Diablo 4.
Gambling with Murmuring Obols
If you have an excess of Murmuring Obols (Obols) in your inventory, visit the Purveyor of Curiosities unique NPC, and gamble for rings using these Obols. Although the process is RNG-based, it allows targeted farming without boss encounters.
Best builds with the Band of Ichorous Rose
This ring pairs exceptionally well with Poison Trap-centric Rogue builds. Here are a few suggestions:
1) Poison Trap Assassin
- Focuses on stacking Poison Damage, cooldown reduction, and evasion.
- Leverages stealth and burst damage with rapid trap deployment.
2) Hybrid Trap Grenadier
- Mixes Poison Traps with Caltrops and Cluster Grenades.
- Uses crowd control and area denial to trap enemies into high-DPS zones.
3) Inner Sight Rapid Deployment
- Optimizes uptime on Inner Sight to remove cooldowns from Poison Trap.
- Can dish out massive AoE damage during key windows.
Tips for maximizing its potential
- Pair with Legendary Aspects that increase Poison Trap charges or boost damage over time.
- Equip gear that boosts resource generation or cooldown reduction to keep traps flowing.
- Invest in Paragon nodes that scale Poison Damage, Trap Skills, and Dexterity.
The Band of Ichorous Rose is more than just a Unique glove – it redefines how Poison Trap fits into the Rogue’s arsenal in Diablo 4: Season 8. For players looking to specialize in trap-skill-based combat with strong burst potential and build-defining synergy, this ring is an absolute cornerstone.
Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:
- Diablo 4 is finally adding Diablo 3 feature that should've been there from the start
- 5 best low-APM lazy builds to chill in Diablo 4
- Diablo 4: Mighty Throw Barbarian endgame build guide
- Diablo 4 Season 8: 7 Best Rogue Uniques to build around
- Diablo 4: Best Companion Druid endgame build guide
- How to get and use Betrayer’s Husk in Diablo 4 Season 8
- Diablo 4: How to get Pitfighter’s Gull and its Unique Effects