Diablo 4: How to get Band of Ichorous Rose and its Unique Effects

Diablo 4: Season 8 introduces several powerful new Uniques for every class. The Band of Ichorous Rose stands out as a top-tier pick for Rogues who focus on trap-skill-based gameplay. This Unique ring transforms how Poison Trap functions, delivering explosive damage potential and improved synergy with Rogue resource mechanics.

Ad

In this guide, we will go through the basics of this Unique item, how to find it, and where to use it in Diablo 4 Season 8.

Band of Ichorous Rose – stats and affixes

Stats and affixes of the Band of Ichorous Rose (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Band of Ichorous Rose is a Unique Ring made exclusively for the Rogue class. Designed around the Poison Trap skill, it not only enhances the damage output but also unlocks additional synergies with the Rogue’s Combo Points and Specializations, making it a must-have for poison-focused builds.

Ad

Trending

This Unique ring has impressive stats that support both survivability and offensive capabilities. Here’s a look at the affixes you get:

Implicit Modifiers

+4 Maximum Poison Traps

Unique Modifiers

+(18.5-27.5)% Chance for Poison Trap to Cast Twice

+(10.5-15.0)% Attack Speed

+(3.0-5.0)% Maximum Poison Resistance

+(41.5-55.0)% Poison Resistance

These affixes allow you to deploy more traps, attack faster, and withstand poison-based damage sources – all synergize perfectly with poison-heavy Rogue builds like the Poison Trap Rogue .

Ad

Also read: Diablo 4 Season 8 is turning its attention to the Trapper side of Rogues

Unique Effect explained

Band of Ichorous Rose has a game-changing Unique Effect: (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What sets the Band of Ichorous Rose apart is its game-changing Unique Effect:

Ad

Poison Trap always deals its full damage over three seconds and benefits from all of its upgrades, which are increased by 100.0%[x].

Poison Trap also:

Benefits from Combo Points

Has no Cooldown during Inner Sight

Cooldown is reduced by Preparation

Why it matters:

Instant damage: Poison Trap deals its full damage in three seconds instead of over time, allowing for burst-style play.

Poison Trap deals its full damage in three seconds instead of over time, allowing for burst-style play. Specialization synergy: The ring unlocks interactions with all Rogue specializations:

The ring unlocks interactions with all Rogue specializations: Combo points : Poison Trap becomes stronger when fully charged.

: Poison Trap becomes stronger when fully charged. Inner sight : Unlimited trap usage during active windows.

: Unlimited trap usage during active windows. Preparation : Cooldowns shrink significantly for sustained trap usage.

: Cooldowns shrink significantly for sustained trap usage. Trap builds become viable for endgame: You can now use Poison Trap as a consistent damage core, rather than just crowd control or utility.

Ad

How to get the Band of Ichorous Rose in Diablo 4

This ring is not locked to a single boss or activity, meaning you can obtain it through several high-end content types in World Tier IV:

Can be acquired from chests in Helltide events

Helltide events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Helltide events happen hourly in Diablo 4, taking place across Sanctuary. Participate in them and earn Aberrant Cinders (Cinders); use these to open loot chests during the event. These chests have a chance to drop class-specific Uniques like the Band of Ichorous Rose.

Ad

Note that you could lose half of your collected Cinders if you die during the event. So play smartly and try to spend as much as possible before the event ends.

Can be acquired from Boss Hordes

These Boss Hoards can easily drop Unique items (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike previous seasons, in Diablo 4 Season 8, you don't need to gather materials to summon bosses. Rather, you gather the materials to open chests left by defeated bosses. These chests (Boss Hordes) can easily drop Unique items like the Band of Ichorous Rose.

Ad

Nightmare Dungeons

Farming Nightmare Dungeons is a reliable way to earn Ancestral-level Uniques in Diablo 4. Prioritize dungeons at a higher tier for a better chance at looting Uniques like the Band of Ichorous Rose.

World bosses & Legion events

World Bosses (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These time-based events can drop Ancestral Uniques, especially when completed in World Tier IV. Constant attempts at these events may result in the acquisition of the Band of Ichorous Rose or similar Unique Items in Diablo 4.

Ad

Gambling with Murmuring Obols

Purveyor of Curiosities unique NPC (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you have an excess of Murmuring Obols (Obols) in your inventory, visit the Purveyor of Curiosities unique NPC, and gamble for rings using these Obols. Although the process is RNG-based, it allows targeted farming without boss encounters.

Ad

Best builds with the Band of Ichorous Rose

This ring pairs exceptionally well with Poison Trap-centric Rogue builds. Here are a few suggestions:

1) Poison Trap Assassin

Focuses on stacking Poison Damage, cooldown reduction, and evasion.

Leverages stealth and burst damage with rapid trap deployment.

2) Hybrid Trap Grenadier

Mixes Poison Traps with Caltrops and Cluster Grenades.

Uses crowd control and area denial to trap enemies into high-DPS zones.

Ad

3) Inner Sight Rapid Deployment

Optimizes uptime on Inner Sight to remove cooldowns from Poison Trap.

to remove cooldowns from Poison Trap. Can dish out massive AoE damage during key windows.

Tips for maximizing its potential

Pair with Legendary Aspects that increase Poison Trap charges or boost damage over time.

that increase Poison Trap charges or boost damage over time. Equip gear that boosts resource generation or cooldown reduction to keep traps flowing.

to keep traps flowing. Invest in Paragon nodes that scale Poison Damage, Trap Skills, and Dexterity.

Ad

The Band of Ichorous Rose is more than just a Unique glove – it redefines how Poison Trap fits into the Rogue’s arsenal in Diablo 4: Season 8. For players looking to specialize in trap-skill-based combat with strong burst potential and build-defining synergy, this ring is an absolute cornerstone.

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More