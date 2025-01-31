How to get Malefic Crescent in Diablo 4, and its Unique Effects

The Druid’s Malefic Crescent is a potent Diablo 4 Unique, and it’s certainly one worth farming up. Useful in several builds, it increases Werewolf movement speed, not to mention raw damage. It’s used in at least one end-game build as a potential, powerful item, though fans of Werewolf builds might find themselves using it just in general. Finding it can take a little time though, like with all Uniques.

Malefic Crescent is also a brand-new D4 Unique, as of Season 7. It was designed around amplifying the Lupine Ferocity attack, vastly increasing the damage it deals. If you’re looking for this item, we know what to do to increase your odds of finding it.

How to farm Malefic Crescent in Diablo 4

Lord Zir is your ideal opponent if you want the Malefic Crescent in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While the Malefic Crescent can drop anywhere in the game, the most reliable way to go is by farming Lord Zir. He's found in The Darkened Way in Gale Valley, and you’ll have to explore that small dungeon until you come across The Ancient Seat. Enter there, and you can make your way to Lord Zir. Summoning him requires 12 Exquisite Blood as well.

Among the many items in its loot table is the Malefic Crescent. However, it’s worth noting that just because you do the fight on a Druid, that doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to see the item drop. You may have to grind through a lot of attempts to get it. With patience, you may eventually see this useful Unique drop.

Of course, you could also see this drop in Helltides, Whisper Caches, Headhunt Zones, and anywhere else a Unique could drop. But when it comes to farming specific bosses, only Lord Zir has this item in his loot table.

What are Malefic Crescent’s Unique Effects in Diablo 4

Here's what the Malefic Crescent can offer you in-game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D4’s Malefic Crescent offers pretty strong stats all around. A +30% Resistance to All Elements is quite nice, as are the +Ranks of Feral Aptitude. In addition, you gain more Werewolf Critical Strike Damage, and more Willpower. The bonus Movement Speed While Shapeshifted into a Werewolf is just another great perk.

However, the main Unique Effect of the Malefic Crescent is that Lupine Ferocity’s Critical Strike Damage is increased to [150-200]%[x] for consecutive Critical Strikes. The more you crit, the harder you hit, just in general. This allows for a potentially devastating damage output as a Druid if you’re running a build that utilizes Lupine Ferocity.

