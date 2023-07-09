7 Diablo 4 memes that could make Lilith roll on the floor laughing

Diablo 4 has been in the good graces of gamers worldwide since its release. Most importantly, fans of the franchise had some specific expectations from the title, and at this point, it's safe to say that Blizzard has managed to deliver on them. Post-release, players have created multiple threads on Reddit to exchange information with respect to quest progression and additional details and share memes.

Memes have always been a measure for gauging the popularity of a particular topic, or in this case, a game. The higher the number of memes, the more people talk about it. Here are some of the best memes about Diablo 4.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Diablo 4 memes capture the sentiment of fans accurately

When it comes to games, fans tend to make memes when they come across something hilarious, especially if it's a broken mechanic. With that said, here are some memes bound to make the Mother herself chuckle.

1) Follow the rats

For context, a couple of days ago, a player posted on Reddit that said they got their hands on a unique drop by following the rats. Ironically, rats were determining how the RNG mechanic worked in Diablo 4.

2) Necromancers and their minions

This meme is rather dark and isn't meant for the faint of heart. Necromancers in Diablo 4 can easily resurrect corpses to create an undead army. And it's easier to raise multiple corpses simultaneously if they're within a given area.

3) Look ma ...I'm falling!!

The clip above isn't a meme, technically. It's instead a glitch that a player experienced. In the clip, a player is seen flailing their arms helplessly. They got struck by a monster and killed it at the same time. So instead of dropping to the ground, they were stuck in a dropping animation.

4) Hard to choose

For context, it's slightly easier to get to levels 1-50 on multiple characters than getting one single character to level 100. So this is a dilemma that many players have been facing in the game so far.

5) Horses

If there's one thing that Blizzard needs to work on concerning Diablo 4, it is the mounts. Considering that they're unlocked so late in the game, it was commonly believed that these mounts would be somewhat powerful and assist in combat somehow. However, they have their own issues, and neither do they help in combat. The meme above sums up the entire situation very aptly.

6) The one reminded that no one wants

The text chat is located if you've noticed the bottom right corner of your screen. Whenever you die at the hands of an enemy, a message will pop up there. In short, all important message snippets can be found in this area. However, one piece of information keeps appearing here for no reason whatsoever. Considering that everyone has cross-network play enabled by default, almost everyone has seen this message. It's one of those pointless reminders that no one wants.

7) Where does this go?

For most dungeons in the game, you will have to retrieve around two stones or two objects from somewhere within the dungeon and then bring them back to the pedestal, ideally in front of a big door. It's very straightforward, but then again, most Diablo 4 dungeons are a maze, and it's easy to get lost while looking at the stones or objects on these pedestals. If only waypoints worked inside dungeons as well.

With the Season of the Malignant arriving in a little over a week, one can expect players and fans to come up with even more memes to describe the experience that they've had in the game so far.

Poll : 0 votes