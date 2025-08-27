Diablo 4 Mother's Embrace (August 2025): Event schedule, and tips

We’ve seen a few Mother’s Embrace events in Diablo 4, and now one’s scheduled for August/September 2025! This one has already begun, as it kicked off on September 26, 2025, and will be available through early September. Sadly, it won’t last the entire duration of the season, but if there’s any change we can hope for in Season 10, it’s definitely something like that. It would be a great last-minute catch-up mechanic.
If you’ve been slacking, or just need a little bit of a boost in Diablo 4 to get to whatever your goals are in the game, the Mother’s Embrace event will give you the gold and exp you need to climb to whatever is next on your personal agenda. Here’s what you need to know.
Diablo 4 Mother’s Embrace August 2025: Duration and tips to gain the most exp
Diablo 4 Mother’s Embrace event for August 2025 will run between August 26 through September 9, 2025. It’s not quite the end of the Season, but it’s not too far from there. During this time, you will gain 35% bonus exp, and 50% [Multiplicative] bonus gold. Anytime you’re killing things in game, Mother’s Blessing is rewardeding you.
So really, what are the best ways to put this bonus to use? Well perhaps the most important thing to remember is that exp bonuses stack in D4, so having Elixirs on at all times (when killing) is going to be important. I also highly recommend doing group content, for even more bonus exp.
One of the best possible methods of taking advantage of Diablo 4’s Mother’s Embrace event is by using the Exp Orb leveling strat. Group up and do Nightmare Dungeons/Escalations that feature the Forgotten Wisdom affix, so you can get tons of extra exp orbs, and climb through the levels in no time.
In general, doing group activities will make things faster. Infernal Hordes is another great place to farm up exp, since it’s nothing but carnage and violence at all times. Doing your Whisper Bounties is also advised; the exp you gain from that, not to mention the loot, is also significant.
So I recommend hitting up that Party Finder, looking for Nightmare Dungeons and Escalations at the highest difficulty you can handle, and you’ll definitely notice the exp gains start to soar. Even playing solo through content I noticed my Paragon Exp was going up at a pretty nice pace.
Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features
- Diablo 4 Season 10 PTR Meta: STrongest build for each class so far
- Diablo 4 Season 10 details revealed: Chaos Powers, Chaos Armor, Infernal Hordes Reborn and more
- Diablo 4 Season 10: All new Uniques