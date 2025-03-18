Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing schedule for March 2025

Diablo 4 is bringing back Mother’s Blessing in March 2025 for a limited time. The popular event is back and granting exp and gold bonuses, alongside bonuses if you’re working through the Tree of Whispers goals throughout Normal and Seasonal Ladders. It also works no matter what difficulty you’re playing on, so there’s never been a better time to hop on and slay some monsters.

Ad

After all, Mother Lilith’s cruelty and generosity are always in balance. While Mother’s Blessing is only available for a limited time (March 18 through March 25) in Diablo 4, it’s going to be worth it. Here’s what you can take advantage of in this latest limited-time event in Blizzard’s MMO.

What awaits the Mother’s Blessing event in Diablo 4?

From March 18 through March 25 in Diablo 4, players on Normal and Seasonal characters can take advantage of Mother’s Blessing. The primary benefit is, of course, the 35% experience bonus and 50% (multiplicative) gold bonus. This works whether you’re solo or in a group and through all other difficulty selections.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Perhaps more important than that is its ability to simply stack more gear, resources, and more. During the Mother’s Blessing event in Diablo 4, whenever you turn in your Grim Favors at the Tree of Whispers, you will receive a bonus of that box inside: an additional Gift of the Tree Cache.

It will be a nice, chaotic bonus of extra items, similar to the Collection of Chaos, so there’s really no telling what you’ll pick up. It could be more potions, gear, or even Uniques/Mythic Uniques. Who knows? You might start a character and pick up a build-defining item for it by pure chance.

Ad

It’s also worth pointing out that your bonuses stack with Elixirs and items like the Urn of Aggression, so you can pick up as much experience as possible. It would probably be too easy if the exp bonus were multiplicative though. It’s a great time to get some last-minute levels on a character, start a new one, or work towards grinding through the Battle Pass and picking up your cosmetics.

Ad

If you were waiting on rolling a character and putting some work in on them in D4, Mother’s Blessing is the perfect time to do just that.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback