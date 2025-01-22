Diablo 4 player count estimation: How many might be playing in 2025

While Path of Exile 2 might be the hot topic, Diablo 4’s estimated player count remains high in 2025. People might complain in almost every season, but you have to keep in mind those are the very vocal players online — it doesn’t factor into what the casual players are doing in-game. We also have to state that these aren’t hard, confirmed numbers. While Blizzard Entertainment developers didn’t deny the figures in a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle — it’s all estimation at this point.

Blizzard Entertainment rarely shares player counts unless celebrating a major milestone — whether for Diablo 4 or World of Warcraft. However, with a new season recently kicking off, the numbers for the game are likely going to be quite positive.

What is the rough player count estimation for Diablo 4 in 2025?

According to Activeplayer.io, Diablo 4’s 2025 player count is estimated to be around 3M. Additionally, the website lists 3,350,380 for the past 30 days across all platforms. The easiest platform for players to track is certainly Steam, since there are plenty of charts you can track for who is playing what on Steam.

Steam alone makes up for an all-time peak of 55,561 — a 24-hour peak as of January 22, 2025, of 15,890, and 15,590 just an hour before I wrote this piece. However, it’s also worth noting this doesn’t account for the many players who are just using the Battle.net client and aren’t logging into Steam to play the game.

This doesn’t account for Diablo 4 player count on Xbox Series X|S players or PlayStation players. Many choose to use the Steam Charts for Path of Exile 2 to say the game is more popular — with an all-time peak of 578,562 players. It’s likely fewer players use an external client for that game, whereas the majority of people who play Blizzard games likely use the Battle.net client.

However, the 3,350M figure is slightly lower compared to December 2024. According to Activeplayer, there was a loss of -44,129 players, representing only a 6% decline. This could also be due to players losing interest in Diablo 4’s Season 6 — which dragged on and lacked interesting content.

While Steam doesn’t tell the whole tale — if true and accurate — a 3M+ player count in Diablo 4 is nothing to sneeze at across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Blizzard ever publishes official figures.

