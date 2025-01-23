Diablo 4 — Poison in the Roots Quest walkthrough

It takes some grinding to reach the Diablo 4 quest Poison in the Roots. After you’ve spent some time completing Favors for the Tree of Whispers, you’ll be sent back to speak to Gelena and begin the Poison in the Roots quest. It frankly shouldn’t take too long to reach it, as long as you’re going through the Headhunting sections of the map. You’ll know you’re close when you’ve completed your first Silent Roothold dungeon. After that, you’ll do Whispers in the Wind.

That will begin Poison in the Roots in Diablo 4 — but every great adventure starts with the first step — in this case, you won’t see Poison in the Roots in D4 unless you’ve begun the Seasonal content in the first place. If this quest is tripping you up, here’s what you need to do.

How to complete the Poison in the Roots quest in Diablo 4

Speak with Gelena

Observe Gelena prepare the ritual

Witness the Ritual/Perform the Ritual

Keep the Hollows out of the Ritual Circle

Speak with Gelena outside of the Circle

Once you’ve begun Poison in the Roots in Diablo 4, return to the Tree of Whispers, and go speak with Gelena nearby. This will give you a little mini area to enter, much like one of the Cellars you’ve played through so many times in D4. You’ll spend a little time watching Gelena prepare this ritual, in front of three braziers.

Say these in the order below, and you can move on (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You need to Perform the Ritual by speaking the Tree of Whispers’ true name in the correct order. You need to interact with the three braziers in the right order to progress with Poison in the Roots in Diablo 4:

“Ayh” (Bottom Left Brazier)

“Yew” (Bottom Right Brazier)

“Oun” (Top Brazer)

Doing this will give you three items — Nangari Blood. Pick these up, and now the game wants you to trace the Ritual Circle. This was just weird — but it’s very simple to do. You just need to keep walking around the Ritual Circle until it is completed. It took two orbits around the circle to wrap it up.

These enemies won't be too hard to take down (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Predictably, the final part of Poison in the Roots in Diablo 4 is a kill quest. As the ritual is performed, you need to Keep the Hollows out of the Ritual Circle. For a few minutes, kill anything that moves. None of these enemies are especially difficult — I did this at level 20, and it was a breeze to get through. You don’t especially need an overpowered build — just a decent one will suffice.

When this is finished and the bar for the objective is complete, you can leave this area and speak with Gelena outside of the Circle. You’ll receive exp, gold, and a box with a few trinkets in it. From there, you will have completed Poison in the Roots in Diablo 4 and can resume grinding through the rest of the season normally.

