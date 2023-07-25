Diablo 4 Prayer of Salvation quest guide, rewards, and more

A Prayer of Salvation is one of Diablo 4's new main quests in Season of the Malignant. It is the fourth quest in the seasonal quest line, just before Hope's Guardian. In this mission, you are tasked to collect items from different locations on the map. Doing this can be especially difficult for low-level characters, considering the locations you have to venture into have mobs that can easily take you down.

It is important to note that A Prayer of Salvation is part of Season 1's new main quest line, not to be confused with the Prayers for Salvation quest during the pre-season. That being said, here is a guide to help you go over this mission quickly.

Diablo 4 guide: How to complete Prayer of Salvation quest

Speak with Cormond to start the A Prayer of Salvation quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To access Prayer of Salvation, you must have completed the Answers in the Ashes quest, the third mission of Season 1's main storyline.

The main objective of the Prayer of Salvation quest is to collect three items from Hawezar Stronghold and Belfry Zakara.

While two of them are simple to obtain, the one at Eriman's will demand that you take on a number of adversaries who are level 35 or above, which can be difficult. Although you do not need to slay the enemies or clear the dungeon, they will automatically attack you as you try to find the items in the area.

To address this, you might want to adjust the World tier by taking it down a notch. You can easily get past enemies at World Tier 1. Alternately, you can level up normally by repeatedly spamming any of the higher Diablo 4 XP Farms that are still available. You can then go for it when you're more tanky and prepared.

To start, you have to interact with Cormond near Zarbinzet. There, he will ask you to collect three things — the Crusader's Missives, Paladin Prayer Book, and Title Ledger.

Find Crusader Missives in Crusader's Monument in Hawezar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To collect the Crusader Missives, head to the Crusader's Monument, a Stronghold in the region of Hawezar. At the topmost part of the area, head toward the Altar of Lilith and scour the area along the stone table located near the Worn Gravestone. The item should be found on the left side of the gravestone before the flight of steps to the altar.

Head to the Eriman's Pyre to obtain the Paladin Prayer Book (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After collecting it, head toward the Eriman's Pyre. Defeat the level 35 elite boss that spawns in the area to acquire the Villager's Remains.

Then, open the top left route, proceed up to the Altar of Lillith, and search for one of the open cages where you can find a Charred Chest. Open it to obtain the Paladin Prayer Book.

Obtain Tithe Ledger in Belfry Zakara (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Finally, look for the Tithe Ledger in Belfry Zakara. Head to the Delusion of Zealots subregion, which is located north of the Backwater Waypoint. The Tithe Ledger is hidden among some debris close to a weapon rack on the left side of the dungeon entrance. After collecting the items, go back to Cormond to hand the collected items.

This marks the end of the A Prayer for Salvation quest. You will be rewarded with EXP and gold. A new quest called Hope's Guardian should also be available to you.

Diablo 4 Season 1 has just begun. Check out this article if you need some help navigating through the season's new quest line.