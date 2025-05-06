Diablo 4 Reliquary system, explained

The launch of Diablo 4 Season 8 on April 29, 2025, introduced a significant overhaul to its Battle Pass system, replacing the traditional linear progression with the more flexible and player-centric Reliquary system.

This guide provides a comprehensive understanding of the Reliquary system, ensuring players can maximize their rewards and tailor their experience to their preferences.

What is the Reliquary system?

The Reliquary system is Diablo 4's reimagined form of the Battle Pass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Reliquary system is Diablo 4's reimagined version of the Battle Pass, designed to address previous criticisms about a lack of player agency and seasonal constraints. Instead of a fixed sequence of rewards, the Reliquary system offers themed categories, allowing players to choose which sets of cosmetics and items they wish to pursue. This approach aligns with Diablo 4's core gameplay philosophy, emphasizing meaningful choices and customization.

How the Reliquary system works in Diablo 4

Earning Favor Tokens

Players accumulate a currency called Favor by engaging in various in-game activities, such as defeating enemies and completing quests. Favor serves as the primary means to unlock rewards within the Reliquary categories.

Selecting Reliquary Categories

At the start of the season, four Reliquary categories are available, each containing multiple themed cosmetic items:

Free Category:

Belial’s Return — accessible to all players at no cost.

Premium Categories (require Platinum to unlock):

Weapons — 200 Platinum

200 Platinum Beasts — 500 Platinum

500 Platinum Armor — 800 Platinum

Bundle Options:

Individual Unlocks — All premium categories can be unlocked separately for a total of 1,500 Platinum. Discounted Bundle — Unlock all three premium categories together for 1,000 Platinum. Deluxe Bundle — Costs 2,800 Platinum and includes:

All premium Reliquary categories

Exclusive wing cosmetic set

Owl pet

Automatic unlock of the Belial-themed armor set

Unlocking Rewards

Players can spend their earned Favor to unlock specific items within each selected Reliquary. Completing all items in a category grants a bonus reward, such as a piece of the Belial-themed armor set.

Special Event Reliquaries

Diablo 4 Berserk collaboration special event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A limited-time fifth Reliquary category will be introduced from May 6 to June 3, themed around a Diablo 4 x Berserk collaboration. This event-specific Reliquary will require a unique currency and offer exclusive rewards, offering players additional content and customization options during the event period.

Access Across Game Modes

A notable improvement that came with the Reliquary system is its availability in both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms. Previously, Battle Pass rewards were tied exclusively to seasonal characters, but now, players who prefer to stick with their main characters can also participate and reap the benefits of the Reliquary system.

Tips for Maximizing the Reliquary System

Strategic Selection : Choose Reliquary categories that align with your character's class and playstyle to ensure the cosmetics and items enhance your experience.

: Choose Reliquary categories that align with your character's class and playstyle to ensure the cosmetics and items enhance your experience. Efficient Favor Farming : Engage in activities that yield high Favor rewards, such as completing challenging quests or participating in events, to unlock desired items quicker.

: Engage in activities that yield high Favor rewards, such as completing challenging quests or participating in events, to unlock desired items quicker. Monitor Limited-Time Events : Keep an eye on special event Reliquaries, like the Berserk collaboration, to leverage the time-limited exclusive rewards.

: Keep an eye on special event Reliquaries, like the Berserk collaboration, to leverage the time-limited exclusive rewards. Bundle Purchases: If you plan to unlock multiple premium Reliquaries, consider purchasing the discounted bundle to save Platinum and gain additional exclusive items.

The Reliquary system in Diablo 4 represents a significant step forward in providing players with greater control over their progression and rewards. By allowing tailored choices and offering diverse cosmetic options, the system enhances the overall gaming experience. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or new to Sanctuary, the Reliquary system ensures your journey is both personalized and rewarding.

