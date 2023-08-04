Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Barbarian build tier list

Diablo 4 incentivizes you to constantly experiment with varied skills associated with its five classes: Barbarian, Rogue, Druid, Necromancer, and Sorcerer. Barbarian is known for possessing strong survivability and is ideal for close-range combat. You must opt for this class if you wish to leverage the myriad weapons in the game.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant brought along some changes, and the upcoming patch is set to introduce some alterations as well. Barbarians will also undergo some changes in their skill effectiveness, legendaries, and other aspects. In the meantime, you can rely on this tier list to craft robust builds for this class.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective, and the tier list reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the best Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Barbarian builds?

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant offers additional story content and pits you against new corrupted enemies. Thus, it is important to tweak your current build or look for alternative ones to tackle the myriad activities.

S-Tier

This skill is essential for Leap build (Image via Diablo 4)

The following build is one of the best builds for this class in Season of the Malignant:

Leap Barbarian

You must note that this build is focused on tackling end-game content and, therefore, might be difficult to get accustomed to in the early stages. As the name suggests, Leap skill is the foundation of this particular build. You can peruse this article as a reference point to craft your own leap quake Barbarian build.

A-Tier

You must fully upgrade the Hammer of the Ancients skill (Image via Diablo 4)

The following build is quite robust in this new season:

Hammer of the Ancients

This build leverages the Hammer of the Ancients skill wherein you can unleash a slam attack on the ground dealing significant damage. This build is ideal for you if you wish to manage your Fury and deal damage to foes without worrying about completely depleting your Fury. You can also focus on skills like Lunging Strike, Ground Stomp, Rallying Cry, and more.

The prime advantage of this build is that it is effective from the early game stages to mid-levels. However, you may start to feel that it doesn't deal much damage in the later stages of the game when you begin to face more formidable foes.

B-Tier

Rend build is ideal for dealing bleeding damage (Image via Diablo 4)

You can also opt for these builds:

Rend Barbarian

Double Swing Barbarian

Rend Barbarian build is oriented towards inflicting bleed damage and is ideal for dealing with swarms of enemies effortlessly. This comes at the cost of sacrificing Fury regeneration which is a major hindrance in late-game content.

Double Swing Barbarian, on the other hand, utilizes the skill of the same name and requires you to dual-wield weapons. You must opt for this skill if you wish to craft a melee-focused build. It is also worth noting that patch 1.1.1 will increase the damage of Double Swing from the current 40% to 50%.

C-Tier

The Whirlwind build requires this skill (Image via Diablo 4)

These builds can be tricky to use in this season:

Whirlwind Barbarian

Thorns Barbarian

Despite being a popular build option, Whirlwind Barbarian can be considered less potent this season. Its prime disadvantage is the reliance on Fury. You will often find yourself running short of Fury in critical circumstances. However, this build is good for beginners and enables one to clear out areas faster.

Thorn build depends on you getting exposed to attacks from enemies. Furthermore, it is also less effective in dealing area-of-effect damage. You can opt for this build if you don’t mind a slower pace of battles, as this build’s efficiency shines when foes deal damage or hit you.

