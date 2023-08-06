Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Druid build tier list

With Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant moving to its full potential, the fans of the MMO are busy experimenting with the various builds and gear available in it. However, after a series of patches, controversies, and class balancing, people have finally settled down with their choices in Season 1. If you are a Druid main, this article is for you.

Druid is often regarded as one of the worst classes in Diablo 4 because of its mobility and damage output. However, if you invest your skill points in the right areas and collect the suitable gear, you can make an unstoppable Druid dealing tons of damage to the enemies in Season of the Malignant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list ranking all the popular Druid builds in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

S-Tier

The S-Tier comprises the best and the most damage-inflicting Druid build in the entire MMO. It is none other than the Lightning Shred Druid build which is widely regarded as one of the most powerful builds in the game. Although the Druid is not known for its attack power, this build can inflict millions of points of damage to your enemies in World Tier 4 late game.

The Lightning Shred Druid build is all about using Shred alongside your Lightning skills to amplify the damage output significantly. Moreover, you will also make use of many passives in this build alongside the various Spirit Boons available.

A-Tier

The A-Tier comprises some of the best Druid builds in Diablo 4 but not as good as the previous entry. However, you can still have a great time with these builds and complete the game by applying them to your Druid character.

These builds are:

Pulverize Druid Build Poison Creeper Druid build

As self-explanatory as the names are, these builds incorporate the Pulverize and Poison Creeper skills as their primary abilities. Both these builds are great for stacking up damage and completely annihilating the enemies with even millions of damage.

B-Tier

The B-Tier is where things get a bit inferior, and the gap between the builds becomes a bit stretched. These builds for sure are quite decent and can be used to significantly engage against enemies in Diablo 4 for the early or mid-game juncture. However, the moment you step foot in the end game and World Tier 4, you would want to change your build and upgrade it a bit.

These builds are:

Werewolf Druid Build Werebear Druid build

Of course, there are certain entries of these skills that are exceptionally powerful and useful. However, using these abilities to make an entire build is a bit far-fetched, especially in World Tier 4.

C-Tier

The C-Tier comprises the builds that are not really effective in Diablo 4. Using these builds is never a good idea, as you will simply be wasting time defeating monsters. Moreover, these builds do not provide much support in the defensive aspect which can kill you sooner than you expect in the action RPG.

These builds are:

Storm Strike build Claw build Earth Spike

All three of them are basic skills. People are really trying to make these skills work in Diablo 4, however, it won't bear fruit as they are making the worst Druid builds imaginable in Season of the Malignant. Hence, even if you are just starting out with your new Druid character, make sure to stay away from making your entire build around these skills.