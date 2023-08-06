Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Resource Aspects tier list

Diablo 4 has a lot of items and collectibles that will make a huge difference in your gameplay in PvE or PvP battles or even when you are playing in solo mode. Among these, the Legendary Aspects are the top-tier offerings that will help you get a large amount of boost for your weapons' as well as other gears' attributes.

The Legendary Aspects are mainly of five types, where the Resource Aspect focuses on restoring your character's mana or fury. Some of these may also increase the damage output of your character's skills. In this article, we will explore all the different Resource Aspects in Diablo 4 by categorizing them into different tiers for a better understanding.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Tier list for Resource Aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

S-tier

The Aspect of Umbral in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The S-tier aspects are the most superior class items in Diablo 4, and finding them in Sanctuary can be a tedious task. They are extremely beneficial when you are doing the end-game grind and leveling up your character to level 100 after you have completed the main storyline and defeated Lilith.

Bold Chieftain's Aspect Aspect of the Umbral

A-tier

The Aspect of Echoing Fury (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The A-tier Aspects lie below the ones in the S-tier and are relatively easier to obtain. You can get these Legendary Aspects by clearing out Nightmare Dungeons, participating in Helltide events, or defeating powerful bosses. You may also extract them from Legendary Sites that can be found from drop loot. The A-tier Aspects will help you get your hands on the rarer items in the game.

Aspect of Echoing Fury Aspect of Concentration Aspect of Changeling's Debt Slaking Aspect

B-tier

Prodigy's Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The B-tier Aspects are average, and are usually unlocked in the mid-game when you are playing with any character of level lying in the range of 50-75. This tier consists of the Prodigy's Aspect that helps you restore 15-25 mana, the Mangled Aspect that allows your Druid character to gain three spirits when struck as a Werebear, and many more.

These Aspects required when you are stuck in the mid-game region while leveling up your character in the range of 50-75.

Aspect of Berserk Fury Aspect of Unsatiated Prodigy's Aspect Mangled Aspect Flesh-Rendering Aspect Balanced Aspect Aspect of Torment

C-tier

The Aspect of Unrelenting Fury (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Coming to the C-tier, there is the Fastblood Aspect that reduces your Ultimate cooldown by 1-1.5 seconds, the Incendiary Aspect that gives you a 12-17% chance to restore 10 mana while using Pyromancy skills as a Sorcerer, and so on.

These Aspects are easily found and help you to climb up the levels early in the game. They are helpful at the beginning of the game when you have a limited amount of rare items and the level of your character is also low.

Aspect of the relentless Armsmaster Incendiary Aspect Ravenous Aspect Aspect of Unrelenting Fury Hulking Aspect Aspect of Efficiency Incendiary Aspect Fastblood Aspect

D-tier

Bear Clan Berserker's Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The D-tier consists of below-average class Aspects such as the Aspect of Potent Blood, which allows the Blood orbs to grant 10-20 essence, the Requiem Aspect that helps gain 3-5 Maximum Essence per active minion summoned by the Necromancer, and many others. You will get these Aspects when you are leveling up your character from 0-50.

Requiem Aspect Aspect of Giant Strides Starlight Aspect Aspect of Potent Blood Aspect of Exposed Flesh Bear Clan Berserker's Aspect Aspect of Calm Breeze Assimilation Aspect Energizing Aspect

This was everything important about the Resource Aspects, categorized according to their respective tiers.