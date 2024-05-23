Diablo 4: Shifting City location and dungeon guide

Aspects in Diablo 4 can enhance your gear, and one of the best ways to unlock valuable Legendary Aspects for your characters is with dungeons. The Shifting City is one particular dungeon that unlocks the Ravenous Aspect. However, finding the Shifting City can be tricky because it doesn't initially appear on your map and you must complete several challenges to access the area.

This dungeon guide has everything you need to know about the Shifting City location along with a guide to conquering its dungeon in Diablo 4.

Shifting City location in Diablo 4

Location of the Shifting City location in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To find the Shifting City dungeon in Diablo 4, look at the south side of the Dry Steppes region in the Qara-Yisu area, just north of Zarbinzet in Hawezar. The Shifting City dungeon doesn't initially appear on the map since it's hidden behind a Stronghold. You must enter the area from the southwest and clear The Ruins of the Qara-Yisu Stronghold.

This requires destroying three Infernal Spires, going to the mine area to defeat Utulku, The Voice Below boss, and finally rekindling the Wanderer's Shrine to conquer Qara-Yisu. Once you liberate the Ruins of Qara-Yisu, the dungeon will become visible, along with a small settlement that has a Waypoint. You will see the Shifting City dungeon icon at this area's north end.

Shifting City Dungeon guide in Diablo 4

Tomb lord is the boss of the Shifting City dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment )

After entering the Diablo 4 Shifting City dungeon, you must complete objectives to unlock the area.

Finding Ancient Statues

The first objective is to find two Ancients Statues and place them on the Pedestals. The statues as well as the pedestals will be marked on the map. The first statue is near the entrance, so pick it up and fight through the monsters to the central area with the Pedestals.

You can only carry one statue at a time, so place it on a Pedestal, and go east to find the other Ancient Statue at the far end of the dungeon. Depending on the Diablo 4 dungeon, you might need to do this up to three times. Once all the statues are in place, the next part of the dungeon will open up.

Collecting Animus

The next objective is to collect Animus from Animus Carriers. These Elite monsters carrying Animus are marked on your minimap with fanged skull icons. Search the dungeon for these Elites, which can take some time. When you kill an Animus Carrier, it drops purple Animus blobs which you need to run through to collect.

The collected Animus will appear as blue dots on your minimap and be added to your bar. After gathering enough Animus, deposit it in the urn in front of the boss's room. The goal is to fill your bar by collecting Animus from Elite mobs, then deposit it into the Animus Urn. Once you've done this, the next part of the dungeon will open up.

Defeating The Tomb Lord

The Tomb Lord is the final boss in the Shifting City dungeon, and defeating it is fairly easy if you keep moving to avoid its AoE attacks. The boss uses a few attack skills you must watch out for. One important skill is the Bone Wall, which surrounds you and explodes, dealing significant damage if you're close. If you get trapped by the Bone Wall, break as much of it as possible to avoid the AoE damage.

You must also avoid the Spirit Tornadoes skill, as they limit your vision and prevent you from using most movement Diablo 4 abilities to escape. Health potions drop when the boss's health reaches 75%, 50%, and 25%. The Tomb Lord is quite fragile, so as long as you watch your positioning, you can defeat it.

After winning the boss fight, you can claim rewards and teleport out of the dungeon to continue your adventure.

Check out other articles related to Diablo 4: