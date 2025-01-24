Diablo 4: How to summon a Golem

Diablo 4’s Necromancer has a wealth of allies, including the powerful Golem. Whether using Bone, Blood, or Iron Golems, these undead allies will fight for you if you bind one to your abilities hotbar. The only downside is that it’s not connected to your normal undead summoning ability — you have to sacrifice another attack to have a Golem running around as a Necromancer.

You can even unlock them, and then sacrifice that slot for a bit more power. If you’re new to Necromancers in Diablo 4, here’s how to summon and use a Golem for this powerful class.

How to access a Golem in Diablo 4 as a Necromancer

In order to use a Golem in Diablo 4 as a Necromancer, you first need to be level 25. As long as you’ve completed the quest unlock once, you won’t ever have to do it again. However, if you’re new, a class quest will pop up in-game. It is a priority quest titled Call of the Underworld.

If you plan on using your Golem, put it on your hotbar. Otherwise, sacrifice it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s a relatively short quest that doesn't require much combat. Completing it will unlock the Golem in the Book of the Dead. That’s not the last thing you need to do if you want to summon one of these amazing allies, though. You also have to go to your Skill Assignments, and add the Golem to one of your ability buttons.

Doing this will immediately summon a Golem in Diablo 4 as a Necromancer. This is because each Golem has a special ability that they can trigger, so you need to have it on your bar. Otherwise, you’ve wasted that summon. You can pick from the Blood, Iron, or Bone, and pick an important, powerful passive for them.

There are certainly benefits to sacrificing your Golem (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you don’t plan on using the Golem itself, you can choose to sacrifice the slot in exchange for a little more power. If you do this, you won’t need to put it on your hotbar, so that frees up an ability slot in D4.

Sacrificing your Golem can give you +15% Attack Speed, +20% Maximum Life, or +35% Critical Strike, from Bone, Blood, and Iron Golems respectively. While you still have to unlock them in order to sacrifice them, you don’t have to waste a combat button.

