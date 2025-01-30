How to get Tassets of the Dawning Sky in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Diablo 4’s Season 2 added quite a few Uniques, including the Tassets of the Dawning Sky. A fascinating pair of unique pants, they offer some pretty solid defensive boosts, especially when you’re taking non-physical damage. They’re among the best Uniques in the game, and it’s not hard to see why. The only downside is they take up a pants slot, which could be important to other specific builds.

For example, in the current Twisting Blades Rogue build, the Tassets of the Dawning Sky are one of the recommended pants uniques to wear in Diablo 4. Thankfully, it’s also relatively easy to farm them — if you have Cold Resistance.

How to farm Tassets of the Dawning Sky in Diablo 4

If you want to farm Tassets of the Dawning Sky in Diablo 4, you need to farm Beast in the Ice. He can be found in the Glacial Fissure dungeon south of Kyovashad. You can only fight him on Torment 1-4 difficulties, though, so make sure you’re prepared and on a powerful character with an overpowered build.

Beast in the Ice is a joke if you have enough Cold Resistance/can simply overwhelm him and skip phases (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You also need 12 Distilled Fear to summon the boss once you get there. If you don’t have the maximum Cold Resistance (70%), you’re going to have a bad time. You can bolster this with an Elixir of Cold Resistance II to overcap as well.

You definitely want to stay behind him and watch out for the line AOEs he occasionally drops. There’s quite a bit of loot in his boss table right now, but among them is Diablo 4’s Tassets of the Dawning Sky.

What are Tassets of the Dawning Sky’s unique effects in Diablo 4?

I got incredibly lucky and saw two of them drop at the same time (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tassets of the Dawning Sky are a general/generic unique pair of pants in D4, that offer pretty solid defenses. They baseline add Resistance to All Elements and can increase your Maximum Resistance to All Elements. On top of that, +Movement Speed, and All Stats, they’re pretty desirable, as far as pants go.

However, they also have a pretty potent unique effect. When you take damage from a Non-Physical damage type, you gain [8.0-15.0]%[+] Maximum Resistance to that damage type for 6 seconds. This effect can only apply to one damage type at a time.

That’s an incredible deal, especially if you’re fighting non-physical enemies — of which there are plenty. Even though they were released in Season 2, the Tassets of the Dawning Sky are still a desirable unique in Season 7.

