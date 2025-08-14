Diablo Immortal: Bout of Realms 8v8 format explained

Diablo Immortal has introduced more high-stakes content to players, taking the game's PvP scenario to a whole new level. The Bout of Realms is an 8v8 Tower War tournament that takes place over multiple stages. Here, you must fight other players to earn rewards in Diablo Immortal.
This guide breaks down what Bout of Realms is, the event timings, and the best strategies to win in this Diablo Immortal event.
What is the Bout of Realms in Diablo Immortal?
The Bout of Realms is an 8v8 regional championship revolving around PvP battles in Diablo Immortal. This complex, multi-round Tower War tournament will test your ability to work in a team and your strategies.
With the new content, players must compete against others in their regional servers. The winners of these regions will receive unique cosmetics, powerful gear, and valuable loot.
Registration and rules for the Bout of Realms
Registration period: Open until 3 am on August 17, 2025.
The registration period for the Bout of Realms in Diablo Immortal will remain open till August 17, 2025, 3 am. local time. You can register with up to eight players to form a party on your server. During this time, you can also swap party members before finalizing your squad. On August 17, 2025, your squad will be locked in, so take your time to prepare well.
Tournament details
Preliminaries
Date: August 18, 2025, to August 22, 2025
Time: 9 pm, 9:30 pm, and 10 pm local time
After the registration period is over, the preliminaries will begin on August 18, 2025, and continue until August 22, 2025. This will take place every day at 9 pm, 9:30 pm, and 10 pm. Players must take part in 15 matches held over five days.
Preliminary matches will grant them points for winning, losing, or quitting mid-battle. This will depend on the number of kills made during the match in Bout of Realms. Here’s the breakdown:
- Win: 3 points
- Lose: 1 point
- Forfeit: 0 points
Taking part in the preliminary tournament will reward players with:
- 1x Legendary Item
- 10,000x Gold
- 100x Reinforced Scraps.
Once the Preliminaries are over, the top 64 teams will progress to the Finals (could be fewer, depending on the server size).
Finals
Date: August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025
Time: 9 pm local time
The Finals will take place between August 25, 2025, and August 29, 2025. Here, the 64 teams will compete against each other in a best-of-three match setup to take the top four spots on their server.
This stage is highly competitive; one loss, and you are out of the race. Of the final four teams, only the top two will move to the championship match, while the two runners-up will compete for third place.
Third spot match
Date: August 30, 2025
Time: 9 pm local time
While the top two teams will progress to the championship finale, the remaining two teams will once again compete for third place in a best-of-five format.
Championship match (Finale)
Date: August 31, 2025
Time: 9 pm local time
The top teams will compete against each other for the championship title in a best-of-five format. The victor will be named the champion, while the losing squad will finish as the runner-up.
Rewards
1st place
- Lord of the Wild Avatar Frame
- Immortal King Title (90 Days)
- Permanent Cloak
- Champion’s Fire Kill Streak VFX (30 Days)
- Aura Effects (30 Days)
- Additional Cloak (90 Days)
- 180x Legendary Crests
2nd place
- Flame of the Wilds Avatar Frame
- Immortal Lord Title (90 Days)
- Permanent Cloak
- Champion’s Fire Kill Streak VFX (30 Days)
- Aura Effects (30 Days)
- Additional Cloak (90 Days)
- 90x Legendary Crests
3rd place
- Flame of the Wilds Avatar Frame
- Immortal Commander Title (90 Days)
- Permanent Cloak
- Champion’s Fire Kill Streak VFX (30 Days)
- 60x Legendary Crests
4th place
- Flame of the Wilds Avatar Frame
- Immortal Warlord Title (90 Days)
- Champion’s Fire Kill Streak VFX (30 Days)
- 45x Legendary Crests
Top 5-32 teams
- Flame of the Wilds Avatar Frame
- Champion’s Fire Kill Streak VFX (30 Days)
- 30x Legendary Crests
Top 33-64 teams
- Flame of the Wilds Avatar Frame
- Champion’s Fire Kill Streak VFX (30 Days)
- 15x Legendary Crests
Rewards per match
- 800,000 Experience
- 10,000 Gold
- 100x Reinforced Scrap
- 1x Set Item
- 1x Legendary Item
This event in Diablo Immortal serves as an opportunity for you to show your strategic might against other players on your server. So power up, strategize, and prepare for the upcoming tournament and seize glory in Sanctuary.
