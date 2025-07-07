Dune Awakening 1.1.15.0 patch notes: More plentiful T6 resources, lingering PvP flagging, and accessible Landsraad

Dune Awakening's latest patch, 1.1.15.0, deployed after a 90-minute downtime today (July 7). It has made a handful of endgame changes that should affect both PvP and PvE players greatly. Firstly, to mitigate the effects of Deep Desert node-camping, T6 resources will spawn in a much larger area in the PvE sectors, making sure there's enough for everyone in the spirit of PvE-friendliness.

Ad

Another big loot change is that the crafting components in the Platstinium tier (Tri-Forged Hydraulic Pistons and so on) will now be stratified up across various dungeon types (shipwrecks, caves, and Imperial Testing stations). In other words, you have to do all types of content now to get everything, like with the game's earlier progression stages.

Meanwhile, the biggest change in terms of PvP is an extended flagging duration. If you leave any PvP zone, you will still remain in PvP mode for 30 seconds. This is six times as long as it was previously, so cheesing the PvE/PvP borders will not be a viable dirty strategy anymore.

Ad

Trending

Another major change is to Landsraad goals: now you can partake in the kill/delivery tasks even after it's globally completed. This change will let a lot more casual players add individual contributions and get some rewards out of this system.

There are some other changes and fixes in the 1.1.15.0 patch too, now live on Dune Awakening. Here's what the patch notes say.

All changes and bugfixes in Dune Awakening patch 1.1.15.0 (live client, July 7)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tier 6 resources can now be collected across wider areas in the PvE part of the Deep Desert.

We added an element of randomization to the respawn timer of unique loot containers in the Deep Desert.

The plastanium tier crafting components were split up to drop based on the content location: Imperial Testing Stations, Caves, or Shipwrecks, with each of them dropping their own selection of components. Fallen Shipwrecks and Buried Treasure can drop components from any location.

Added a chance of a different selection of Uniques drop in PvE loot in Deep Desert.

The spawn rate of medium fields increased from 5 back to 8, and of the small spice fields increased from 22 to 30.

The delay for leaving a PvP security zone increased from 5 to 30 seconds to prevent border camping and allow PvP players to protect their area.

Changed Landsraad tasks to allow for Kill and Delivery Contribution to happen after the task has been completed but awarding only personal contribution. (i.e., which faction won and how many guild votes were awarded are unaffected by contributions made after the task was completed by one faction).

Ad

Other:

Improved game stability.

Reduced the cases where the sandworm can push vehicles under terrain.

Added a new audio alert for the PvP zone change.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the Harkonnen faction recruitment contract “Do you have what it takes?” could sometimes get stuck and couldn’t be completed if you exited the dialogue with Maxim Kazmir before selecting the line “It says here that you’re looking for recruits“ to complete the contract.

Fixed an issue where contract rewards dropped on the ground if your inventory was full, which could lead to situations where you would miss them. Now rewards can only be claimed when there is enough space in your inventory.

Fixed an issue where vehicle modules wouldn’t highlight properly after the player had applied a customization variant.

Fixed an issue where the positioning of a pentashield surface could overlap with an existing pentashield surface.

Fixed an exploit that would allow building a vehicle with items from another player’s inventory.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More