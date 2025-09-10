Dune Awakening: All House Representative locations

The Landsraad is the core of politics in Dune Awakening. In this harsh survival MMO, the Houses compete against each other for their influence on the world of Arrakis. Players can choose which house to align with by completing the Landsraad tasks. These quests are among the best ways to find powerful end-game schematics and equipment while staying away from PvP scenarios.

The progression depends on how you interact with House Representatives. These NPCs are scattered across Arrakis and are your source of acquiring Landsraad points. Currently, a total of 25 houses participate in the Landsraad, although finding them can be difficult.

In this guide, we break down every Landsraad House location by region in Dune Awakening.

How does Landsraad work?

To gain Levels in Landsraad, players must complete Landsraad house-specific quests across Arrakis (Image via Funcom)

Players must complete tasks for different Houses as part of their contribution towards the Landsraad in Dune Awakening. They can increase their contribution toward a particular House, even if it is occupied by another House. All tasks are to be done through the Faction Quartermaster.

Once you have made enough contributions, visit the House Representative to acquire your influence-based rewards like high-tier schematics and resources.

Since the system is reset every week, it's crucial to figure out the best way to reach the House Representatives in Dune Awakening.

All House Representatives in Dune Awakening

There are 25 House Representatives in Dune Awakening, spread across 25 locations on the map of Arrakis.

1) Hagga Basin South

Havadisa Argosaz can be located just outside the Griffin’s Reach Tradepost (Image via Funcom)

House Argosaz: House Representative Havadisa Argosaz can be located just outside the Griffin’s Reach Tradepost. This is one of the earliest Representatives that players can interact with.

2) Vermillius Gap

Desmond Mercer can be located inside a cave near the eastern edge of Vermillius Gap (Image via Funcom)

House Hurata: You can find House Representative Desmond Mercer inside a cave near the eastern edge of Vermillius Gap, located in the northern sector of the Imperial Testing Station No. 10.

Representative Amadi Ikeni can be located within the Anvil Tradepost (Image via Funcom)

House Tseida: House Representative Amadi Ikeni can be located within the Anvil Tradepost. You can find the tradepost in the Eastern Vermillius Gap of Arrakis.

Zephyrine Tuma, the Representative of House Novebruns, is located inside a cave on a cliff just west of The Anomaly (Image via Funcom)

House Novebruns: You can locate House Representative Zephyrine Tuma inside a cave on a cliff just west of The Anomaly, which is in the southeast section of the Wreck of the Pallas.

3) Hagga Rift

Lupino Ord can be located on an overlooking balcony in the Harkonnen building in Riftwatch (Image via Funcom)

House Moritani: House Representative Lupino Ord can be located in Riftwatch, on an overlooking balcony in the Harkonnen building.

Representative Ladi Thusnelda is near the Harkonen checkpoint northwest of Ridtwatch (Image via Funcom)

House Dyvetz: The House Representative Ladi Thusnelda is located northwest of Ridtwatch, near the Harkonen checkpoint.

Representative Dren Silar can be found sitting inside the Gasp cave system (Image via Funcom)

House Ecaz: Representative Dren Silar can be found sitting in a cave in the northeast section of the Gasp cave system.

Representative Theodoric Ein directly at the bottom of the Rift under the wreck of Kytheria (Image via Funcom)

House Thorvald: You can find House Representative Theodoric Ein directly at the bottom of the Rift under the wreck of Kytheria.

4) Jabal Eifrit

Captain Isago Imota is on the eastern side of the Wreck of the Tisiphone (Image via Funcom)

House Imota: You can locate Captain Ishago Imota on the eastern side of the Wreck of the Tisiphone, inside a cliffside cave (Al-Sharq region).

Dax Reyder is on a cliff near the southwest side of The Slant outpost (Image via Funcom)

House Mikarrol: Representative Dax Reyder is on a cliff near the southwest side of The Slant outpost (Al-Janub region).

Representative Zillah is located inside the Pinnacle Station Tradepost (Image via Funcom)

House Sor: You can find Representative Zillah inside the Pinnacle Station Tradepost in Jabal Eifrit Al-gharb region.

5) Eastern Shield Wall

House Representative Asher Vandor can be located in the Helius Gate (Image via Funcom)

House Richese: Asher Vandor, the House Representative for House Richese, can be located in the Helius Gate near the vendor by the contract board.

Theo Skordi is on a high cliff near the Eighth Trial of Aql (Image via Funcom)

House Hagal: You can find representative Theo Skordi on a high cliff near the Eighth Trial of Aql.

Chayson Vernius can be located in a separate tower of the Helius Gate (Image via Funcom)

House Vernius: Representative Chayson Vernius can be located in a tower of the Helius Gate, a slight distance from the primary complex.

6) Western Shield Wall

Representative Juno Ezura can be found just north of Imperial Testing Station No. 60 (Image via Funcom)

House Lindaren: House Representative Juno Ezura can be found just north of Imperial Testing Station No. 60 and south of The View area inside a cliffside cave.

7) Mysa Talill and The O’Odham

Mara Bleak can be located within a cave on the cliffs behind Mysa Tarill (Image via Funcom)

House Kenola: Representative Mara Bleak can be found within a cave on the cliffs directly behind Mysa Tarill.

Barnabas Brightmorn can be found inside the Crossroads Tradepost in Mysa Tarill (Image via Funcom)

House Taligari: You can locate House Representative Barnabas Brightmorn inside the Crossroads Tradepost in Mysa Tarill.

8) Sheol

Pennethorne Larkspur can be found on the northern side of the Edge of Acheron enemy base (Image via Funcom)

House Wydras: Representative Pennethorne Larkspur can be found on the northern side of the Edge of Acheron enemy base, hidden amongst the rocky landscape.

9) Imperial City Arrakeen

Heldabor Deseo can be seen standing by the Tax Collector inside the Imperial Consulate (Image via Funcom)

House Varota: You can locate Representative Heldabor Deseo standing beside the Tax Collector inside the Imperial Consulate.

Vera Vogel is on the right side of the ornithopter landing area in the Residency Approach (Image via Funcom)

House Wallach: Representative Vera Vogel can be found on the right side of the ornithopter landing area in the Residency Approach.

Amarigo Mutelli is located just opposite the Advanced Trooper trainer (Image via Funcom)

House Mutelli: House Representative Amarigo Mutelli is located just opposite the Advanced Trooper trainer on the second floor of the main hall.

10) Harko Village

Graem Candis within the Imperial Consulate near the Tax Collector inside the Imperial Consulate (Image via Funcom)

House Alexin: You can locate Representative Graem Candis within the Imperial Consulate near the Tax Collector’s desk.

Daryna Danylo can be found on the second floor of Harko Village outside the Consulate (Image via Funcom)

House Spinette: Representative Daryna Danylo can be found on the second floor of Harko Village outside the Consulate entrance.

11) Deep Desert

Representative Luciana can be found in Section A-2’s northeast corner (Image via Funcom)

House Wayku: House Representative Luciana can be found in Section A-2’s northeast corner, halfway up a cliff on a mountain.

Representative Marwan Coel can be found in a camp at Section B-8 at the base of a mountain (Image via Funcom)

House Maros: You can locate House Representative Marwan Coel in a camp at Section B-8 at the base of a mountain in the northeastern area of the map.

The Landsraad system of Dune Awakening brings together the deep lore and mechanics of the game. This is the best place to get access to rare endgame schematics and crafting materials without dealing with PvP. Thus, knowing the locations of every House Representative is important for mastering the harsh world of Dune Awakening.

